Medical emergencies dominate week's work for rescue helicopter

One patient took a fall in Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds, requiring a callout. (File photo)

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew seven missions this past week. A total of 196 missions have been flown this year to date.

Of the seven mission callouts, the crew attended five medical emergencies.

One transfer from Golden Bay Medical Centre, Picton Endeavour Park, Wairau Hospital and Duncan Bay in the Marlborough Sounds and were all flown to Nelson Hospital for treatment.

Another medical emergency was flown from Nelson Hospital to Wellington Hospital, and one patient suffered injuries from a fall in Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded by the community for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support.

If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate

Weekly Round Up Stats

Missions Completed: 7

Winch use: 0

NVG use: 3

Missions Year to date: 196