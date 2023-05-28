Nelson Mail named best regional newspaper at 2023 Voyager Media Awards

Competitors at the South Island Show Offs cheer event, part of Martin de Ruyter's portfolio for which he was selected as a finalist for best sport photographer in the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.

The Nelson Mail has scooped the title of Regional Newspaper of the Year, and its visual journalists honoured as finalists in three categories.

A trophy was presented to the Nelson Mail team at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards, at the Cordis in Auckland on Saturday.

Judges Janetta Mackay, Jim Tully and Pamela Stirling said the Nelson Mail impressed with its “richly-textured and inclusive reporting”.

“This is a well-edited newspaper with a strong sense of leadership on local issues – whether it be calling out local body candidates with links to conspiracy theories, providing urgent information during a flooding crisis, or smashing stereotypes of Kiwis with Chinese heritage.“

Group regional editor Victoria Guild said the Nelson Mail’s entry covered a wide range of reporting from floods to local body elections, and an ambitious project on New Zealand Chinese, Xin Xi Lan.

“The Mail is in the enviable position of having talented and experienced journalists who aren’t afraid to tackle the big stories. After being finalists last year, it’s fantastic to see the team take out the award.”

Nelson Mail visual journalist Braden Fastier was named runner-up in the photo essay category for his coverage of the Wellington anti-mandate protests, and was a finalist for Best News Photography.

Fastier's photo-story portfolio documented the chaotic end to the protest at Parliament in March last year. His news photos covered the Nelson floods and Covid testing.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Ruth Barrett grabs some last minute belongings from her flooded flat in Nile St, Nelson after the Maitai river burst its banks last August. This photo made up part of Braden Fastier’s portfolio for the news photography category of the 2023 Voyager Media Awards, in which he was a finalist.

Nelson Mail visual journalist Martin de Ruyter was a finalist for Best Sport Photography.

His portfolio included local cheerleaders, mini motocross riders, schoolboy rugby and disc golf.

“Both Martin and Braden are exceptional visual journalists and have consistently featured in these awards for several years,” Guild said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Images of the Wellington anti-mandate protests made Braden Fastier’s portfolio a finalist in the best photo-story/essay category of the Voyager Media Awards.

The team at Stuff bagged 23 prizes at the ceremony, including news app of the year. Judges said Stuff’s app delivered great hooks and headlines that attracted more than a quarter of the country’s population daily.

Best editorial campaign went to Stuff’s The Whole Truth; Te Māramatanga which explained public health topics prone to misinformation, supporting the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

The formidable Stuff Circuit team took out best documentary for Fire and Fury, an investigation on disinformation in New Zealand that included confronting scenes from the Wellington occupation.

STUFF A trailer for the Stuff Circuit documentary 'Fire and Fury'

The Press weekend edition took out weekly newspaper of the year.

The Sunday Star-Times won best newspaper front page and Sunday was named the best newspaper magazine.

Judges said Sunday was engaging from beginning to end, with timely and informed cover stories, a playful and pleasing design, seamless use of te reo Māori throughout, and intelligent fashion.

Stuff.co.nz deputy editor Janine Fenwick won editorial leader of the year, with judges praising her unfailing energy and passion for delivering for audiences.

“She has led and inspired Stuff’s national newsroom to produce a daily roster of excellent, engaging journalism and content that has seen it become the number one website in the country,” judges said.

Stuff’s storytelling was recognised right across the board - Nikki Macdonald was crowned business journalist of the year, Dana Johannsen named sports journalist of the year, Caroline Williams took out community journalist of the year and Andrea Vance won best columnist.

Other reporting wins included Felippe Rodrigues for best data journalism, Katie Ham for best student journalist and Carla Amos for best headline.

STUFF A four-part Stuff investigation, exposing an undercover police operation that went too far.

Across feature writing - Michelle Duff won the general section for her story on millionaire philanthropist Chloe Wright, while Mike White took out the crime and justice category for his story on the framing of struggling builder David Lyttle.

Christchurch-based visual journalist Chris Skelton was a stand-out performer at this year's awards, winning four categories including the highly-prized photographer of the year.

Head of news Mark Stevens said he was thrilled to see Stuff’s reporting and visual journalism recognised by the judges.

“Our journalists’ work tirelessly to deliver world-class storytelling to communities across New Zealand, and it’s always gratifying to see their efforts recognised in this way.”