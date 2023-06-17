The forgotten story of ‘Renegado’

Gerard Hindmarsh is a writer based in Golden Bay

OPINION: One of the most iconic trips in French Polynesia is aboard the Aranui 5, which I have been fortunate to travel on twice now.

This 126m-long passenger freighter does around 19 return trips a year from Papeete out to six inhabited islands of the far-flung Marquesas group.

Unless you’re a yachtie, there’s simply no other way to visit so many of the legendary Marquesas islands.

READ MORE:

* The Aranui 5: On board the Pacific's strangest cruise ship

* A chance encounter with the original travel man

* First cruise ship in two years in French Polynesia



No cruising time is wasted aboard when sailing between destinations, from cultural demonstrations and authentic performances to enlightening lectures, it’s a credit to this family run shipping business, Compagnie Polynessienne Transport Maritime, which has operated this adventure for some 40 years, that they attract speakers of such high academic standard.

One notable talk given on my last trip was by Ben Teikatutoua, a lifetime advocate of Marquesan culture.

His speedy French was translated into English as he went along by a young assistant. His lecture was about the two essential tenants of Polynesian culture (including NZ Māori): mana and tabu (taboo).

One riveting little anecdote he told came right at the end of his talk when he recalled the day Jacques Cousteau visited his island in the Calypso, to film the annual calling of the dolphins.

This long practised sacred ceremony was done by chanting and banging rocks together under the water and attracted dolphins inshore culminating in the taking of some of the creatures.

Some of the dolphins literally sacrificed themselves by jumping out onto the rocks.

As this scenario began to unfold, Cousteau charged forward to stop the filming, yelling out; “Stop, stop now! We will not show this to anyone, never!”

I have always wondered how dolphin teeth were harvested by Marquesans for their chiefly crown headpieces, some of the most elaborate examples are strung with up to 2000 separate teeth.

Today’s souvenir necklaces from here are strung with elongated seeds which look like dolphin teeth.

Supplied A chiefly dolphin crown, adorned with over 2000 dolphin teeth.

The Polynesian name for Spanish-named Marquesas Islands was Te Hunua Enana (north Marquesas) and Te Fenua Ehata (south Marquesas), essentially ‘the land of men’.

No wonder Marquesan history is full of dramatic events.

One very revealing story comes from the account of Yankee whaling captain Edmund Fanning, a native of Stonington, Connecticut, who wrote Voyages and Discoveries in the South Seas 1792 – 1822.

One chapter deals with his visit to Mendana and Washington Islands (north Marquesas) in 1798, where a most remarkable near-miss incident unfolded. It happened off La Christina Island, after first being implored by waving locals to shelter in their harbour.

Squally weather made that tricky, so Fanning hove his ship offshore so they could try again in the morning.

Not long before dark, a canoe with two ardent paddlers was seen approaching. As they came close, Fanning was amazed to hear a man call out in his own tongue; ‘I am an Englishman … and I come to you to preserve my life!’

Both men were quickly helped aboard, the Englishman first collapsing into a seat and praying intensely for several minutes before introducing himself as Reverend William Pasco Crook of the London Missionary Society, dropped off some months earlier on the Duff under Captain Wilson.

Crook explained the man with him was a local minor chief who had helped him escape from imminent murder.

Fanning promised Crook his protection back to New York, and safe passage to any other island as they went.

Gerard Hindmarsh/Supplied Passengers from Aranui 5 approaching Hanavave village on Fatu Hiva in the far-flung Marquesas Islands

Crook now wasted no time warning Fanning what terrible danger his ship was in if it anchored in the harbour, the islanders all conspiring to take the ship.

Their plan was well worked out – as the ship lay overnight at anchor, the first strong swimmers and divers would swim out to the ship to tie up its rudder. Then a stout rope was to be secured to the ship so it could be quietly pulled to shore using every able-bodied villager pulling like some meretricious tug of war.

After despatching the crew, they planned to plunder the ship of all its stores, weapons, powder, shot and bits of iron, before burning what remained.

The weapons would all be used to attack the next ship, and the next, each time amassing more and more firepower to be able to eventually destroy all their enemies. Fanning ordered his ship be made ready for immediate departure, but Crook went on to tell how his tenure amongst the islanders had gone reasonably well until the desertion of an Italian crew member off a passing ship.

The man hid up in the forest until his ship eventually left without him.

This fierce Italian named ‘Renegado’ had an ‘insinuating nature’ and had taken with him from his ship a musket, powder and plenty of shot.

As soon as the coast was clear he had immediately ingratiated himself to the high chief, promising that with his musket they would be invincible to their enemies. To prove his power, bad boy Renegado led a war party on a rival tribe, his musket sending them running.

But that attack bordered the land of another minor chief, the one who would help paddle Crook out in his canoe.

For whatever reason, Renegado had taken exception to the reverend from the day they met, the Italian continually drumming up support against him in the village until Crook felt unsafe living among them and became constantly frightened.

Supplied Locals have a real affinity for their horses, which were initially brought to the Marquesas Islands by the Spanish.

Knowing that Crook wanted to get on the next passing ship, the high chief put a tabu on the use of the canoes to stop him. That’s when Crook found out about the plan to take the next ship, and their plan to kill him as well. And behind it all was Renegado.

The two friends waited for a ship anyway, which turned out to be Fanning’s whaler. Sneaking out in the fading light to launch their canoe, Crook’s chiefly friend knew he would face punishment for helping him escape, but he still decided to go back to his village that night.

When Crook and his ‘native’ friend farewelled each other that night they both knew they would never see each other again.

Fanning wrote about the moving experience. As he left he gave the chief a good selection of axe heads, hatchets, glass beads, knives, razors and small cutlery to help him return, hoping the metal and glass goods that were lowered into his canoe that night would help mitigate his return.

Because of this incident, mariners were warned to be highly vigilant calling into the Marquesas, or preferably avoid them altogether.

What eventually came of Renegado is not recorded, except that he completely disappears from oral record some years later, never to be referred to again. Deposed and violently slain by islanders who turned against him maybe?

One thing that did come out of Crook’s recollections of his time on La Christina was how a terrible famine had raged, brought about by years of dry conditions.

Gerard Hindmarsh/Supplied Unloading freight onto a barge from the Aranui 5 to take ashore, the usual way of getting supplies to the islands.

Small fish caught from their canoes were eaten raw as soon as they were caught, starting at the head and chewed until there was nothing left.

Crook was forced to do the same, describing the small fish as the sweetest and juicy he had ever eaten. It was not only hunger that drove them to eat them so quickly either, they each wanted to make sure the fish wouldn’t be snatched from them by someone else.

Prolonged hunger was perhaps another catalyst for the islanders to become opportunistic with passing ships.

As it turned out, it was not hunger that decimated the Marquesas but disease.

At the time of Fanning’s visit, the population of the Marquesas was estimated at around 78,000. This would be whittled down to little more than 2000, almost entirely due to influenza, measles and syphilis brought by crews of subsequent ships which visited throughout the 19th century.

Today the entire population of the islands has only built back up to just under 10,000, a far cry from the heyday years.