Rescuers go over the hill and far away to help those who need it most

After landing in Tākaka on one of the four missions over to Golden Bay this week, Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Colby Tyrrell took this image.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew were called to five missions this past week. A total of 224 missions have been flown this year to date.

The five missions flown this week were all to medical emergencies in remote areas needing urgent specialised care. Four out of the five missions were flown to the Takaka & Golden Bay area, with one mission completed in Murchison.

All patients requiring urgent care were flown to Nelson Hospital. The crew required the use of night vision goggles during two of their missions.

Conditions change quickly this time of year so please be aware of dressing with multiple layers and taking a PLB with you.

This week the crew also winched two patients out of Kahurangi National Park.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded by the community for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate

Weekly Round Up Stats

Missions Completed: 5

Winch use: 2

NVG use: 2

Missions Year to date: 224