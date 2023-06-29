Pride at being witness to an opening night like no other

The Theatre Royal is playing host to the Nelson Repertory Theatre's production of Pride and Prejudice.

REVIEW: “I haven't enjoyed a play that much in a long time,” is what I heard multiple theatregoers say as I was leaving the opening night performance of Nelson Repertory Theatre's production of Pride and Prejudice, and I couldn't agree more.

"Pride and Prejudice" is a timeless novel by Jane Austen that revolves around the Bennet family, particularly the second eldest daughter, Elizabeth Bennet. It explores themes of love, marriage, social class, and personal growth.

Though the story is a classic the Repertory Theatre's production has breathed new life into it with its bold, innovative, and comedic approach. I was so captivated by the colourful characters and the hilarious interpretation that I found myself in the middle of the performance before I even realised it had begun.

Kate Hamill's clever adaptation brilliantly blended Austen's witty dialogue with her own creative twists, resulting in a production that felt both familiar and refreshingly original.

Hugh Neil's direction was a stroke of genius, skilfully blending traditional and avant-garde elements, striking a perfect balance between humour and depth.

The cast of this production was truly exceptional, bringing a vibrant and magnetic energy to the stage.

Each actor fully embraced their characters, with standout comedic performances from Molly Brealey as the over-the-top Mrs. Bennett, an unforgettably hilarious performance by Francesca Beckett who plays the Ne'er-do-well sister Mary.

Not to mention the enthralling performance of Lisa McKenzie as Elisabeth Bennett and the refreshing performance of Joelle Noar as the youngest sister Lydia.

"Pride and Prejudice" continues its run at the Theatre Royal from Thursday, the 29th, through Saturday, July 1.

Jane Austen may have written that “there is no enjoyment like reading” but she also did not get a chance to see Nelson Rep’s Pride and Prejudice.

Make sure you don't make the same mistake!