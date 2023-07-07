Māori Santa remembered fondly by Nelson's community

Robert Herewini, who played the role of Santa in the 2018 Nelson Santa Parade, has passed away. (File photo)

Robert Herewini, the controversial Māori Santa, Hana Kōkō, in the 2018 Nelson Christmas parade, has passed away this week.

Known for his portrayal of Māori Santa, Herewini was also a teacher at Victory Primary School and had been a “valued staff member for many years”.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the school shared that “Matua Rob” was loved by all and had a wicked sense of humour. He supported tamariki with reading and other learning over the years, and had a huge creative side.

The post shared that Herewini helped to compose some of the school waiata and supported “various art groups, including bone carving at the Community Art Works”.

The school has sent their condolences to Herewini’s tamariki and whānau at this time.

Principal Dan George said Herewini had a positive impact on the “tamariki, kaimahi [staff] and hapori [community]” of the school.

He said Herewini will be remembered for his big heart and his mana.

“He was a humble man with many skills and creative talents and his legacy will live on in Ngā Mana Kākano o te Wairepo and our whole kura,” George said.

Herewini became the topic of conversation in 2018 when he featured as Hana Kōkō (Māori Santa) in Nelson’s Christmas parade.

Donned in a red korowai (Māori clock), a Hawaiian shirt and holding a carved hook, Herewini’s portrayal of Santa sparked outrage and criticism about him not being the traditional Santa.

Organisers at the time called the move “bi-culturalism leading multi-culturalism” but later apologised to the community saying they were sorry the parade “didn’t live up to expectations, and are saddened to hear so many people were disappointed”.

One parent at the parade even commented that it would’ve been better if they had “both Santas” while another said it was “hard enough being a parent at Christmas with you throwing us under the bus”.

But not everybody criticised Herewini’s Santa and valued having Māori tikanga as a main part of the Christmas celebrations.

Herewini’s appearance as Hana kōkō in the Santa parade made an impression on then primary school student, Māhaki Nibblet.

It was Niblett’s second time at the city parade and after seeing the same floats and Christmas costumes, he was delighted to see a man in a korowai sitting in the sleigh.

At Santa’s grotto afterward, Hana Kōkō seemed to be listening carefully to what he was saying, the now 13-year-old said.

“The thing I remember the most is when he asked me to tell him my name, and he said “mean”. He was my favourite Santa ever,” Niblett said.