SH60 reopens after three-car crash in Motueka, Tasman

State Highway 60 in Motueka has reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash, at the intersection of SH60 and Lowe St, about 6.50am and the road was closed for a period of time but reopened shortly after 8am.

Hato Hone St John responded to the crash with one ambulance and paramedics treated one person for moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said they were notified at 6.50am and responded with two fire trucks from the Motueka volunteer fire brigade.

The spokesperson said fire crews were no longer on the scene and had left it in the hands of police.