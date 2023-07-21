By hook or by crook, Tasman council hunting for rook

After a rook was seen at Stoke, the Tasman District Council is asking the public to come forward with any other possible sightings. (File photo)

The hunt is on for a rook sighted in a Nelson suburb because of the species’ threat to bird life, pastoral and crop land in the region.

Tasman District Council ecologist Matt Moss recently sighted the rook near Isel Park in Stoke, which followed other sightings last year.

In 2022, a rook was seen at Richmond (not located), on a rooftop in the Nelson suburb, The Wood, and on Stephens Island in the outer Pelorous Sounds.

“Rooks can move large distances quickly. We haven’t had any reports since last year, so we will assume that this is a new arrival,” Tasman District Council biosecurity team leader Guinney Coleman said.

Rooks preyed on introduced and native species, including small and grounding nesting birds, lizards and invertebrates and ate birds’ eggs. There have been reports of them pecking out and eating the eyes of living sheep and lambs that were immobilised.

They were also an agricultural pest damaging pasture and feeding on newly sown corn.

Coleman said previous reports of rooks from the public had been confused with the New Zealand falcon, juvenile black backed gulls and other dark-coloured birds.

“Rooks are distinctive in their large size and glossy black feathers. A photo is best, but if unsure please contact us as soon as possible preferably while you’ve still got eyes on the bird.”

Since making a post on social media asking the public for any possible sightings, Coleman said several have been reported, one of them at Kaiteriteri. Biosecurity officers were following these up.

During the breeding season, from early September to mid-December, rooks generally foraged within 1-2km of rookeries. At other times they foraged over tens of square kilometres.

Most rooks were concentrated in Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

In November last year the Otago Regional Council said a joint council and Environment Southland strategy had slashed rook numbers down to an estimated 40 in both regions after there had been thousands.

The Tasman District has reported two other single rooks were located over the past four years. Each time, the bird had been removed. Rook control came under the council’s tasks as part of the Regional Pest Management Plan.