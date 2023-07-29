The professor, the whale skeleton, and the Collingwood collector

The ear bones of the Arnoux beaked whale as found unwrapped in an October 1905 Nelson edition of New Chivalry, a reformist flyer.

Gerard Hindmarsh is a published author who lives in Golden Bay

OPINION: It could only happen in a small town.

Our local florist, Fay, rings me on a Saturday morning to explain that a tall European professor named Vincent had just come into her shop to buy a bunch of flowers to put on the grave of botanist James Dall in Collingwood Cemetery.

It all had something to do with a whale skeleton, and that the man had come especially from the other side of the world to do it.

Very cool tip-off, the remarkable life of James Dall (1840-1912) has long been on my must-do story list.

I immediately dropped everything I was doing and headed out to Collingwood Cemetery where I found the man setting up his camera on a tripod at the grave of James Dall, his flowers already in place beneath the barely legible grave plaque situated just across from the headstone of frontier photographer Fred Tyree.

Vincent Chevillon, 42, tells me he is a professor of sculpture installation at the Haute Ecole des Arts du Rhin, Strasbourg, on the border of France and Germany. He is visiting under a residency programme.

His big interest is studying ‘removed and forgotten natural objects of colonisation’, inspiration for sculptural artworks (possibly in bronze) which would come later.

Institutions are fertile ground for digging up inspiration. European museums and universities in particular were very proactive at purchasing for their collections the most curious natural artefacts throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Vincent Chevillon/Supplied The complete tusked beak skull of the Arnoux beaked whale in the attic of Strasbourg Museum.

Trawling through the sprawling attic of Strasbourg Museum in 2019 Chevillon had come across some cabinets full of whale bones. With the scientists of the museum, they found two complete skeletons, one a minke whale and another the complete skeletal bones from a rare Arnoux beaked whale, Berardius arnuxii.

No other information as to the origin of the two complete skeletons seemed apparent, until Vincent came across a wooden crate containing the Arnoux beaked whale’s ear bones (Lympanic bullae) wrapped in an old newspaper. The publication turned out to be pages from an October 1905 Nelson edition of the reformist newspaper, New Chivalry.

A more detailed search of the Museum archives finally came up with a small mailed envelope, just 8cm x 6cm in size, which contained six letters from James Dall, a collector of Collingwood, New Zealand, who was approaching the museum offering whale skeletons, explaining one of them, the Arnoux beaked whale had washed up on Parapara Beach on July 10, 1904.

Vincent looked up the records of Nelson Provincial Museum, and to his astonishment found the Tyree photo ‘Dall’s Whale’ inscribed 1904.

Dall the collector and supplier of curious artefacts had no doubt called local photographer Fred Tyree to take a photo of the beached whale, with him in perspective behind, to interest European museums.

Nelson Provincial Museum/Supplied Dall’s Whale, circa 1904, Collingwood, New Zealand.

The Dall’s Whale photo is not unknown in the Tyree collection. But it wasn’t until now that we know what happened to the whale. Extremely likely, Dall is the man in the photo, although no other image of Dall is known to exist to confirm this.

Vincent says it is extremely likely the minke whale skeleton in Strasbourg Museum was also sent by Dall.

I talked to Sophie White from the University of Otago, who is helping connect Chevillon with strandings and communities around the country.

She told me Arnoux's beaked whales are enigmatic and not often seen, although close encounters do happen mainly in his part of the world.

“The species is the largest of the beaked whale family, with a distinctive snout and four tusks. The species was named from a skull collected from Akaroa on a New Zealand voyage, and was described by the French zoologist and anatomist Georges Louis Duvernoy in 1851.

“That skull is now housed in the legendary comparative anatomy displays of the Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle in Paris. The whale collected by Dall from Golden Bay also travelled to France to the renowned Musée Zoologique collections in Strasbourg, with its local story now uncovered again a hundred years later.”

Gerard Hindmarsh/Supplied Professor Vincent Chevillon at the grave of James Dall at Collingwood Cemetery.

So who was this collector James Dall? His weathered, barely legible grave plaque records him as just ‘botanist’, even though he wasn’t academically qualified as such. It was literally what he became best known for up the Aorere Valley from Collingwood. But there was much more to this self-taught, remarkable man.

Born in York, England, James Dall worked as a ship’s carpenter at sea before coming out to settle in Nelson in 1870, moving to the Aorere Valley Collingwood soon after.

He is remembered for his eccentricity, kindly nature, and not being all that out-spoken. His curiosity for the natural world though saw him gravitate into collecting plant and animal specimens that fascinated him, and making a living from selling them.

Dall’s Creek, halfway between Collingwood and Rockville (formerly referred to by locals as Brewer’s Creek) commemorates where he lived nearby, and where he established a small plant nursery and ran a few cows.

Carex dallii Kirk and Celmisia dallii Buchanan are just two of his efforts breeding up successful lines of plants. He was supplying Wellington Botanic Garden by the late 1870s and visited Sydney annually to sell to private buyers.

He was particularly renowned for his ferns and tree ferns, and in 1880 received awards for his display at the Melbourne International Exhibition.

It appears Dall also devoted huge amounts of time to collecting natural curios, selling them on to European museums, beached whales included.

Boning out the whale, separating the bones and bleaching them before crating them up to send would have been a formidable task.

Vincent Chevillon/Supplied Composite photo showing the entire Arnoux beaked whale skeleton laid out on the floor at Strasbourg University.

One of his most memorable botanical achievements was his ‘discovery and identification’ of the rare mountain tree Pittosporum dallii which eventually got named after him by eminent botanist Thomas Cheeseman.

Dall was the first person to identify this spreading shrub or smallish tree (6m max) which exists nowhere else in the world except in a few flourishing groves between Boulder Lake and Cobb Ridge in what is now Kahurangi National Park. All the groves at an elevation of around 1100 metres.

The best time to admire this tree is when it flowers between October and January, when it erupts out in large, yellow, highly aromatic flowers.

To walk through these groves at flowering time is an experience for the nose that can barely be described, a total sensual delight.

Dall, ever the enthusiastic yet unqualified botanist, identified this distinct species in 1905 (same year he sent off the whale bones), but perhaps because he was self-taught his flower specimens did not quite make the grade.

His tree description did however make it into the Manual of New Zealand Flora (on page 1134) but had to be signed off as ‘incomplete’.

It was Dall’s intention to revisit the tree to get more specimens, but an accident prevented him returning before his death in 1912.

Just before he died, he furnished the whereabouts of the best grove between (what became known as) Specimen Creek and the Snows Valley to a collector who set out to obtain a good set of specimens for Auckland Museum.

Gradually the record became complete, the last addition of specimens sent in by legendary Kahurangi-advocate Frank Soper of Tākaka.

Dall had also gathered many molluscs, birds, fish, mammals, and insects, and after his death all his collectables given to the Nelson Provincial Museum.

With no descendants, partner or close family here, the majority of his estate was divided up between a niece and nephew in England, with the leftover given to Nelson orphans according to his bequest.

What a shame this great man of curiosity does not have a tombstone at Collingwood Cemetery, one that credits him for all his wide-ranging talents. To my mind no one could be more deserving.