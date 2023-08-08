Winter of discontent can thaw with a little help from friends

From bakeries and their delectable pastries to cafés and their exquisite eggs benedict, supporting local businesses has never been as important as it is now.

Neil Hodgson is a Nelson-based food and wine writer

OPINION: Over the years buying local has been a constant theme of mine.

There are some stunning producers and food outlets in this region that deserve our support, and more than ever, now is the time to make sure we buy local.

I know only too well that the country is facing some incredibly difficult financial conditions, and they are not going to get any better for some time, possibly even years.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but, despite what we may hear from all political parties in the lead up to a general election, the pressure on our wallets is unlikely to ease anytime soon. It doesn’t matter what political parties promise do to woo your vote, someone has to pay for it – and that’s you and me, the taxpayer.

I talk with many people in my travels around the region, including large retailers and suppliers. The businesses that import bulk items to sell to retailers, cafés, restaurants and bars need to order products 12 – 18 months in advance.

This means they are committing now to have products imported into New Zealand for sale in 2024-25 and are paying prices up to 20% more than they paid for these same products we are able to buy now.

That means only one thing, prices for many things that have an imported component are going to keep going up in the medium term. Think products like sugar and various cooking oils to name just a couple of items.

Then think about how many products we buy that contain these. Even without factoring in other pressures like wage increases, burgeoning rates and insurance costs, ever-increasing fuel costs for freight companies that move our food items around the country, and I can guarantee you that, sadly, costs will continue to rise.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Supporting local businesses like Motueka’s Josiah Smits of the Smoking Barrel Cafe and Restaurant and others around our region is just one of the things we can do

What can we do about it? Absolutely nothing, other than spending your precious, hard-earned money with businesses that employ you, your family or your neighbours and that are a valuable part of our community.

When talking with local business owners, without exception, they tell me that trading in the last few weeks has been simply awful. Some restaurant owners tell me the ‘customer tap’ has been turned off, not just turned down as used to happen during winter months.

Some are reporting just two or three diners a night, while a few retailers have told me they are only staying open because they have a lease to pay and staff they want to stay loyal to; they certainly aren’t paying themselves a wage at the moment.

Who would want to own a business where you need to work six or seven days a week, have huge responsibilities to others and not pay yourself, let alone not get a return on the money you have invested in their businesses.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Downtown Nelson is particularly quiet at the moment, with businesses finding conditions brutally tough.

So why is it so quiet at the moment? Household cost pressures are a significant factor in people not being able to afford to eat out and cutting back on purchases, from increased mortgage payments to seemingly ever-increasing costs for fuel and at the checkout, cash is short in many homes.

However, it is also a time of year people head overseas for a holiday if they are able to. Now that borders are basically fully open and airlines are getting back to some sort of pre-covid normal we all want to travel, and I get that.

Kiwis love to travel and explore other countries and cultures and then bring those experiences back to New Zealand.

If you are fortunate enough to have been able to save for an overseas holiday then go for it, the world is an exciting place, but also remember to buy local whenever you can.

It is all too easy these days to just sit in front of a computer and buy anything you may need, but it isn’t always cheaper. Convenience does come at a cost.

Supermarkets have been encouraging us to buy online, and they will deliver right to our doorstep, but most charge a delivery fee and when you factor that in to your weekly shop just how much are you really saving?

KEVIN STENT/Stuff It may take time to process, but the mantra ‘fresh is best’ should always be at the top of everyone’s shopping list.

I tried this a couple of times and when an item I ordered wasn’t available it was substituted for one I would never have chosen if I had been in the store choosing for myself. And don’t ask me about bananas, I like mine when they are just starting to ripen, not fully ripe and about to be past their best, which is what got delivered to me.

I missed not being able to browse for the best deals on the best products rather than just buying from the list on the supermarket website.

For me, there is nothing better than heading to the supermarket or my favourite food outlet and choosing for myself.

The best way to save money is to only buy what we need when we need it rather than just buying something that’s on special because ‘it’s a good deal and we might use it sometime.’

It’s these items that end up at the back of the shelf in the cupboard or turning into something unidentifiable in the fridge. Food waste is a huge issue, not just for our environment but for our wallets too.

There are things it makes sense to buy in one weekly trip to the supermarket, but think about buying fresh fruit and vegetables as and when you need them. I often shop for some of these things daily, buying just what I need for that day – fresh is best!

I also prefer to shop at one of the smaller specialty stores or various markets that are held around the region.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The Nelson Market is the perfect place to buy direct from growers and producers, putting the money directly in their back pocket and not to some giant, offshore conglomerate.

Buying direct from the producer if you are able to is certainly the best way to spend your money.

So when you are considering buying something I encourage you to shop local, be prepared to dine out or buy takeaways once every couple of weeks if your budget allows and think twice about just sitting at home and having everything delivered to your door. Instead, enjoy the social aspect of getting out and about, meet people who produce your food.

Be it a grower, manufacturer or hospitality outlet they will all welcome you with open arms during these difficult trading times.