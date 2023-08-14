Person in hospital after workplace incident in Redwood Valley

A person is in hospital after a workplace incident in Redwood Valley.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ryan Dawson said they were notified of reports of a motor vehicle accident around 9.25am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the incident in Redwood Valley appeared to be a workplace incident and one person was injured.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified about the incident at 9.19am, and they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

“Our paramedics treated and transported one patient to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition,” the spokesperson said.