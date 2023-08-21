Police seek public help in finding woman they want to arrest

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Amanda Rowntree.

Nelson/Tasman police shared in a Facebook post that there is a warrant out for her arrest, and they are “working to locate” her.

She is believed to be in the Nelson/Tasman area, however, she also likes to travel frequently to Christchurch.

If anyone has seen Rowntree or has information on her whereabouts, police ask that you contact 105 or 111 if you see her now.

You can reference file number 230428/5563.