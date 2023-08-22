One person in hospital after motorbike crash in Richmond

One person was sent to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after crashing in Richmond, Tasman, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash, near the intersection of Oxford St and Gladstone Rd, at 12.35am.

A police spokesperson said it was reported that a motorbike was involved in the crash and one person was transported to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the crash with two crews from the Richmond volunteer fire brigade.

Upon arrival crews assisted police and Hato Hone St John before leaving the scene at 1.15am.

St John responded to the crash with one ambulance.

Inquiries are ongoing into the crash.