Inquiries into assault outside Nelson school continue, no arrests yet

The assault took place outside a school in Nelson on Monday. (File photo)

There have been no arrests made after police appealed for information on an assault that happened outside a school in Nelson on Monday.

But in a statement police thanked the public for all information that had been provided so far.

Police issued an appeal for information on Tuesday after the assault took place outside the intermediate school on Nayland Rd around 3pm on Monday.

On Wednesday, police said no arrests had been made but inquiries continued.

Police were thankful to members of the public that had already spoken with police in regard to the incident and were currently relying on public information for more detail on the assault, a spokesperson said.

Police were “confident” those involved would be held “accountable”.

Police understand this was an “isolated incident” and were working with the school to support ongoing inquiries.

If you know anything about this incident, you can contact police via 105, either online or by phone, and quote file number 230822/1005.