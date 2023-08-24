Two women arrested in relation to assault outside Nelson school

Two women have been arrested after an assault that happened on Monday outside a school in Nelson. (File photo)

Two women have been arrested on assault charges following an incident outside an intermediate school in Nelson on Monday.

The 25-year-old and 27-year-old are due to appear in Nelson District Court on Wednesday, August 30, on charges of assault.

This comes after police appealed for information on Tuesday relating to the assault, which took place on Nayland Rd around 3pm, August 21.

In a statement, police said inquiries were still ongoing into the “wider incident as police work to identify and interview other suspects”.

They urged anyone who saw the incident take place and was yet to speak to police to contact them via 105 or by phone and quote file number 230822/1005.

The incident is understood to be an isolated one and police have been working with the school and those involved to support their inquiries.