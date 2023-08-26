Puponga butcher shop inspired firebrand novel

Gerard Hindmarsh is a published author living in Golden Bay

OPINION: Puponga’s illustrious coal-mining past is well recorded.

Heyday years were between 1904 and 1943 when the township boasted over 350 people, over one hundred families.

The place had a hall, school, general store, bakery and butcher shop.

The latter inspired a 1926 novel, The Butcher Shop, by local writer Jean Devanny, who went on to become a firebrand communist activist both here and in Australia.

Her first book, it was published in London with a print run of 15,000 copies. The book sold well in Britain, but got promptly banned in New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and some states in the United Sates.

The reason given here for its banning was its supposed ‘obscenities’, in particular 'its frank portrayal of farming conditions which could be detrimental to the Dominion's immigration policy…’

Of course, everyone in the know appreciated its banning was because it could inspire communist worker ideals, but that was a concept which simply could not be allowed to be openly discussed by governments back then for fear of encouraging dissent.

Without a doubt, Jean found her hot-blooded fervour at an early age.

Born Jane Crook on 7 January, 1894, at Ferntown, she was the eighth child out of ten children of Jane (nee Appleyard) and her coal miner husband, William Crook.

Supplied Even the cover of Jean Devanny's book was ahead of its time, and provocative The Butcher's Shop was banned in New Zealand and Australia, but sold well in England where it was published

Showing a determined attitude from an early age, their daughter enlisted the help of her school teacher to support her changing her name from Jane to Jean. But the brilliant and musically-gifted student had to leave school at 13 so that she could help care for her ailing mother.

Jean was only 17 when she met Francis Harold (Hal) Devanny at a dance in the Puponga Hall.

Like her father, Hal worked as a miner and was deeply involved in local union affairs. They were married the same year that they met and went on to have three children, the eldest registered as Harold but was only ever referred to by them as Karl, after Karl Marx.

Jean and Hal became highly active in the miners' union and in Marxist study circles which flourished in mining communities like Puponga in the early 20th Century. The couple came to know many of the leading labour activists of the period, including Bob Semple, Pat Hickey, Peter Fraser and Harry Holland.

When the main mine at Puponga closed in 1917 the Devannys moved so that Hal could take up another mining job in Fairfield, near Dunedin. Two years later he joined Bob Semple's tunnelling gang in the Orongorongo Valley near Wellington.

But while he was working up there, their youngest child contracted peritonitis and died. Absolutely grief-stricken, Jean gave up her music completely and never went back to it.

The now reduced family would join Hal in Wellington, where he was now earning good money.

They bought a small boarding-house, but neither had a business head, and it made no profit at all.

Jean ended up becoming involved in the women's branch of the New Zealand Labour Party, Fraser, Holland and Nash all encouraging her to become involved in party politics.

But if anything, that involvement showed her the Labour Party was no more than right wing, and she was a communist through and through.

Jean turned to serious writing in the early 1920s.

Her best-known work remains her Butcher Shop, based on her experiences at Puponga, when the town’s women would naturally congregate and natter revealingly about their lives while waiting to buy their daily meat.

Supplied Through her writing, Devanny’s unmistakable message being that only in a socialist state could women ever find independence.

The theme of the novel strongly reflects Jean’s belief that women in marriage were little more than the economic, social and sexual property of their husbands, Jean’s unmistakable message being that only in a socialist state could women ever find independence.

The book attracted mixed reviews, not surprising for the times, one English critic writing that the book ‘suffered from rhetorical excesses, over-reliance on melodrama and inadequate characterisation’.

But without a doubt, her book was way ahead of its time, concentrating on contemporary social conditions almost solely from a woman’s perspective.

Between 1926 and 1932, Jean went on to publish a book of short stories and three more novels. One of these was Dawn Beloved.

This, her fourth novel, opens in the instantly recognisable setting of Collingwood which she called Jamestown. Ferntown became ‘Coal Creek’, the Aorere ‘Shag River’, while Puponga ‘Paranga’.

Main character Dawn is the thinly disguised author, who passes through childhood, school and community life before meeting her husband-to-be, ‘Valentine Devoy’.

Just like her first book, Dawn Beloved stands out as one of few New Zealand works from the early 20th century which has a clearly articulated voice representing women in New Zealand.

Uniquely, it draws us into lives and tensions set in the Puponga mining community of a century ago, but also the long-gone close-knit Ferntown community.

This makes these particular novels valuable in appreciating the undercurrent social fabric which used to exist around Golden Bay’s industrial past.

Supplied Forever provocative, Devanny, right, with Australian communist intellectual, writer and activist Katharine Susannah Prichard.

The Devanny family shifted to Australia in 1929, where Jean became well known as an active speaker at worker rallies around Sydney. Notably she also ended up having a long-term open relationship with J. B. Miles, the general secretary of the Communist Party in Australia.

She would write another ten novels and four works of non-fiction, the most significant being Sugar Heaven (1936), which focused on the role of women in a strike in the sugar-cane fields of northern Queensland.

Jean Devanny was expelled from the Communist Party in 1941, ostensibly for her ‘moral degeneracy and disobeying an order’, the details never made public.

But her overt relationships with other women that were often touted as the reason. She was readmitted to the party in 1944 but resigned in 1950 when the party leadership criticised her portrayal of Australian race relations in her latest novel, Cindie.

Jean and Hal eventually reconciled and settled in Townsville, where she died on 8 March 1962 of leukaemia. Her autobiography, Point of Departure, was eventually published in 1986.

It amazes me how writers of Jean’s calibre can simply fade into relative obscurity. Her writing career was substantial, reflecting a lifelong commitment to socialism and feminism.

A plethora of (mostly male) have chosen to capture the nuts bolts and furnaces of our industrial past, but it took Jean Devanny to create snapshot the true social; fabric of how it really was for women back then.

A valuable contribution, let’s not forget Jean Devanny.