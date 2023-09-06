Sun goes down on sports season of total content

Standing on the sidelines has come to an end, as winter sports come to an end. (File photo)

Elise Vollweiler is a writer based in Motueka

OPINION: Winter sport is at an end, and look. It’s been lovely, hasn’t it?

Such a social kick-start to the weekend, hanging out with all those parents on the sideline, supporting our kids in a gentle and respectful manner (aye, netball parents?).

As nice as it’s been, what a reprieve to have our weekends back.

After two terms of Saturday-morning hustle, they’re going to feel so long. Two whole weekend days stretched out in front of us. All those chores that we can now actively ignore as opposed to pretending that we just didn’t have time to complete them.

The weather has been relatively kind to us this winter; there have been plenty of fine Saturday mornings.

They’re still biting and brisk, with air so chilled that it almost feels mentholated as it hits your lungs. The sun has shone most days though, which makes all things feel possible, especially if you are organised enough to be the envy of the side-line parents by throwing together a thermos of tea before you leave the house.

The Saturdays that begin with miserable thrashing rain are also lovely in their own way, because there’s not too much doubt how that’s going to play out, or, more to the point, not.

They’re a little gift amongst the busy weekends, where you get to light the fire and lean into the weekend.

It’s those vaguely drizzly days, when the weather isn’t good, but isn’t terrible either. The ones where you wake up and think, “I wonder if the game’s still on.” And then you shiver and think, “I really hope not.”

This year, our family had its first dalliance with football. Brilliant fun. Between my oldest son and I, we’ve won exactly the same number of games (none), but neither of us particularly mind.

Our teammates might, but the Vollweiler gene does not offer a strong competitive onslaught to the mix.

My younger son has been in Fun Kicks, which my sister-in-law has dubbed Swarm Ball due to the way the children chase the ball, all together, in a sweet little stud-shoed flock.

If our reputation is bound to sporting triumphs, he’s probably done the best job of upholding the family honour.

His age group is treated a little more delicately than the rest of us though.

Their games are strictly sunshine-only affairs. I was a bit perturbed to learn that if our games were cancelled in bad weather, it had nothing to do with the safety and comfort of the players, and everything to do with protecting the precious pitch.

Well, fellow football families, soggy pitches is not a problem that we’ll be facing next term.

Yes, Summer Football is just around the corner. Enjoy your sporting reprieve while you can.