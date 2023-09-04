Multiple callouts keep Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter high in the sky

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called out to Arapaoa Island in the Marlborough Sounds this week, one of 13 missions it undertook in the past week

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew experienced a very busy week with higher than usual callouts for this time of year. The crew was called to 13 missions this past week.

A total of 293 missions have been flown this year to date across the top of the South Island.

On Monday the crew flew three missions, beginning at 5am in the morning with a medical emergency from Okiwi Bay to Nelson Hospital. At 7am they flew an inter-facility transfer from Nelson Hospital to Christchurch Hospital, and at 2.30pm a medical emergency was flown from Wairau Hospital to Christchurch Hospital.

Tuesday the crew had a medical emergency mission from Wairau Hospital to Nelson Hospital, a sick person was flown from Okiwi Bay to Nelson Hospital and a burns patient was flown from Nelson to Hutt Hospital.

A medical emergency mission was flown from the Nelson Lakes National Park to Nelson Hospital and a patient requiring specialist care was flown from Golden Bay Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital on Wednesday.

Thursday the crew attended a fall/injury from the Marlborough Sounds which was transferred to Nelson Hospital. A patient was flown from Picton to Nelson Hospital due to a medical emergency.

Early Saturday morning at around 2am the crew attended a medical emergency in Picton which was flown to Nelson Hospital. At 4am a fall/injury in Okiwi Bay was transferred to Nelson Hospital for treatment.

Sunday morning a medical emergency was flown from Collingwood to Nelson Hospital.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded in part by the community, for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support.

If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate

Weekly Round Up Stats

Missions Completed: 13; winch use: 0; NVG use: 6; missions year to date: 293