Bins disappear from Nelson cemetery

Consolidating all the rubbish bins into a single location will save the council around $13,500.

Frequent visitors to Marsden Valley Cemetery might have noticed that all the rubbish bins have been removed and consolidated into a trio of 120-litre bins by the office near the main entrance.

The change is part of Nelson City Council’s review of rubbish bin management in parks that aims to introduce a more “efficient and environmentally conscious” way of dealing with rubbish.

During the transition period, cemetery visitors reported seeing rubbish being dumped where the rubbish bins used to be.

However, council’s group manager community services, Andrew White said that people are now using the new rubbish and recycling bins and are recycling correctly, or are taking their rubbish home.

“Marsden Valley is one area where the number of rubbish bins has grown over time to a situation where bins were in some cases within 100 metres of each other,” he said.

“Each bin needs to be emptied and the cost of that was adding up to a budget of almost $15,000 a year for Marsden Valley Cemetery alone.”

Max Frethey/LDR The 28 rubbish bins across Marsden Valley have disappeared.

White said the cost of collection has been reduced by 90% to around $1500 a year by consolidating the 28 rubbish bins from around the cemetery into one location. “The money saved will be used for additional planting and cemetery upkeep.”

Council increased its burial fees by 20% – to $4283 for a burial plot and interment – this financial year, which covers the administration costs of burials and the plot itself, but a percentage also goes towards the ongoing cost of the cemetery upkeep which includes rubbish collection.

Council operates a cost-recovery model of 40% of the total cost for burials paid for by the user of the service while ratepayers cover the remaining costs.

The model aims to ensure the services are available when people need them and to enable the upkeep of areas accessible to the general public.

The 20% increase to burial fees to the cost-recovery portion earlier was made to bring the amount paid by the user in line with the council’s cost recovery model so ratepayers aren’t subsidising the service for more than the agreed amount.