Huntress, humanitarian worker and poets part of Māpua festival

Alisha Bilbrough-Collins author of “Food for Thought, a New Zealand grown Cookbook” is among the authors taking part in the Māpua Literary Festival this month.

A huntress described “like Barry Crump in a dress”, a columnist and radio broadcaster and a Ngaio Marsh award-winning crime writer are among the authors and poets who will share their stories and personal insights into the craft of writing during the Māpua Literary Festival, which runs from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17.

“We have an impressive lineup of 17 local authors and poets taking part in the festival which also includes a session for children,” says festival co-ordinator Helen Jeffery.

The festival launch is at 6pm on Friday, September 15 when author and festival patron Emma Stevens will welcome guests, followed by a quiz night compared by local identity Martin Strange.

Nine of the authors will be taking part in “conversation sessions” with local writers, a format which Helen says is relaxed and designed to provide intriguing insights into the authors’ lives and books.

Supplied Robert Jenkins storyteller and author of The Fell will be talking about his work during the festival.

The programme includes a poetry evening introduced by Roger Lusby from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Saturday, September 16, featuring Jessica Le Bas, Carol Don Ercolano, Emma Callaghan, Mark Raffills, Henry Ludbrook and Rose Michel von Dreger.

From 9am to 1pm on Saturday, September 16 Jane Smith of Chocolate Dog Studio will hold a workshop for seven to nine-year-olds on using visual images to tell a story.

Dave MacManus from the Copy Press will conduct a free seminar at 2pm on Sunday, September 17 about independent publishing in New Zealand, followed by a question and answer session.

Supplied Humanitarian worker, winner of 2021 Ngaio Marsh Award and author of The Glasgow Smile, Chris Stuart will share her personal stories and writing insights at the festival.

The authors taking part in the conversation sessions are: Gerald Hindmarsh, Golden-Bay freelance writer and author of seven books including Kahurangi Out West; David Young environmental journalist and author of “Wai Pasifika: indigenous ways, new climates in the Pacific”; Alesha Bilbrough-Collins author of “Food for Thought, a New Zealand grown Cookbook”; Robert Jenkins storyteller and author of “The Fell”; Chris Stuart, humanitarian worker, winner of 2021 Ngaio Marsh Award and author of “The Glasgow Smile”; Suzanne Clark, novelist, children’s author and author of “Hokioi: Giant of the Sky”; Kim Swan, hunter and author of “Hot Dogs and a Rifle”; Pic Picot owner founder of Peanut Butter world and author.

The festival is open to the public. To book and pay for tickets go to https://mapuacommunitylibrary.com or call in at the Mapua Community Library. For further information phone 0223 990075