Marlborough missions for rescue helicopter
The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew attended four callouts across the Nelson Marlborough region.
A total of 306 missions have been flown this year to date across the top of the South Island.
The crew attended a medical emergency last Tuesday morning in the Marlborough Sounds at around 7am. The patient was transferred to Nelson Hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday, the crew flew a mission to a traumatic injury in the Maitai Valley area. The patient was also transferred to Nelson Hospital.
A patient was transferred to Nelson Hospital due to a traumatic injury/accident in the Marlborough Sounds on Thursday around 10am.
On Saturday, a patient was transferred from Wairau Hospital to Nelson Hospital for specialised care.
Weekly Round Up Stats
Missions completed: 4; winch use: 0; NVG use: 1
Missions Year to date: 306