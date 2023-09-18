Marlborough missions for rescue helicopter

A total of 306 missions have been flown this year to date across the top of the South Island.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew attended four callouts across the Nelson Marlborough region.

The crew attended a medical emergency last Tuesday morning in the Marlborough Sounds at around 7am. The patient was transferred to Nelson Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, the crew flew a mission to a traumatic injury in the Maitai Valley area. The patient was also transferred to Nelson Hospital.

A patient was transferred to Nelson Hospital due to a traumatic injury/accident in the Marlborough Sounds on Thursday around 10am.

On Saturday, a patient was transferred from Wairau Hospital to Nelson Hospital for specialised care.

Weekly Round Up Stats

Missions completed: 4; winch use: 0; NVG use: 1

Missions Year to date: 306