Firearm incident at Nelson court leads to cordons during police search

Police block off Tipahi St to Waimea Rd in central Nelson on Wednesday, September 20.

Three people are assisting police with inquiries following a firearm incident at Nelson District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm, a man outside the courthouse indicated to security staff that he had a firearm on him.

The man left court in a vehicle that police tracked to Franklyn St, Nelson South, near Nelson Hospital about 1.15pm, a police spokesperson said.

The surrounding streets were cordoned off and police had advised Nelson Hospital to lock down until the incident could be resolved.

Franklyn St was blocked off from Tipahi St to Waimea Rd by police cars and officers, and a witness at the scene told Stuff concerned parents were being told everything was under control.

Stuff journalists witnessed a man being led from scene with his hands behind his back.

A police officer at the scene said there had been a “fair bit of disorder”.

“There’s been some people arrested.”

The police spokesperson said “soon afterwards” three people were taken into custody and they were assisting police with inquiries.

“There is not thought to be any ongoing safety concerns for the public, Nelson Hospital has come out of lockdown,” they said.

So far no firearm had been located by police.

Students at Nelson College and visitors to the college for a Nelson candidate election debate were told the school was in lockdown during the incident, but a spokesperson later said the college had not gone into lockdown. She said on police advice students were escorted inside the buildings at the time of the incident.

A message from Hampden St school principal Don McLean to parents said at approximately 1.25pm on Wednesday the school got word of a serious police incident near the school.

“As it was just prior to break time, as a precaution, we decided to remain in the classroom until the incident was sorted. As it turned out this was only about five minutes. We did take the opportunity to use our shelter in place bell, to signal to staff and children to return to class.”