Nelson man found with critical injuries last week dies

A Nelson man has died after being found with critical injuries last week.

A man who was found with critical injuries near Maitai Pathway, opposite Queens Gardens in Nelson last Monday night has died, police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said he was transported to hospital and had since passed away from his injuries.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”

The man was found near the Maitai Pathway opposite Queens Gardens, and it was unknown how he was injured.

A scene investigation was carried out by police last Tuesday near the intersection of Bridge and Tasman streets as they started inquiries into the incident.