Manic Monday starts busy week for rescue heli

The crew of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter were in the air 11 times this past week.

The busy season has officially begun as the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew attended 11 callouts across the Nelson Marlborough region and completed three training sessions during the past week.

A total of 322 missions have been flown this year to date across the top of the South Island.

On Monday, September 25, the crew attended three missions between 2pm and 9pm.

After attending a fall/injury in Tākaka and transporting the patient to Christchurch Hospital, the crew continued on to attend a traumatic injury in the Marlborough Sounds, transferring the patient to Nelson Hospital for treatment.

At around 8.30pm the crew got a callout to the Okiwi Bay area to attend a medical emergency which required an urgent transfer to Nelson Hospital.

On Tuesday, the crew was back out to attend an inter-facility transfer of a medical emergency from Golden Bay Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital.

Later that day, the same patient had not improved and required urgent specialised care, requiring a transfer to Christchurch Hospital around 7pm.

A sick patient was transferred from Golden Bay Medical Centre on Thursday to Nelson Hospital.

On Saturday, two separate incidents were attended in Tākaka as the crew flew to assist an individual injured in a traffic accident and a medical emergency.

On Sunday, an injury sustained in the Brook area in Nelson was transferred to Nelson Hospital and a sick person was also attended to in the Rai Valley area.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded in part by the community, for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support.

Weekly Round Up Stats

Missions completed: 11; training completed: 3; winch use: 1; NVG use: 4

Missions Year to date: 322