Crucial conversations: Pukapuka Talks aim to build bridges for empathy and hope

Author Rebecca Priestly will be appearing at the upcoming Pukapuka Talks, discussing her latest novel End Times.

Kerry Sunderland is an author, freelance writer, broadcaster, and curator of Pukapuka Talks, the Nelson Arts Festival’s literary programme.

Rebecca Priestley’s latest book, End Times, is not all doom and gloom. At times laugh out loud funny, Priestley set out to write the book because of grave concerns about the current polarisation in New Zealand society.

“I think, too often, people write off other people because they have a different take on something or a different political viewpoint,” said Priestley.

“The polarisation that’s been happening recently really concerns me. I guess that’s partly why I wanted to do this, to see what would happen if I made an effort to go out and talk to people I might not normally encounter and listen to them.”

End Times, which was launched at Meow in Wellington last week and released nationally on Thursday October 12, is a work of creative non-fiction that interweaves two stories.

“In one story, I explore two years as a teenage born-again Christian in late 1980s New Zealand, an experience I shared with my best friend Maz,” said Priestley. “Evangelists were preaching about the end times – we were convinced the Pope was the Antichrist and the eftpos cards were the beginning of the 666 system – and we didn’t know which would come first – nuclear annihilation or the second coming of Jesus.”

Supplied Rebecca Priestly and her best friend Maz at the hotel formerly known as the Blackball Hilton.

This often-dramatic experience is countered with a contemporary journey – a 2021 road trip with the same friend (both women now in their 50s) – to the West Coast, a part of New Zealand where some locals distrust the Covid-19 vaccine, both sea level rise and a statistically-overdue catastrophic earthquake are looming threats, and conspiracy theories abound.

“I knew there were people on the West Coast with beliefs and world views that were wildly different from that of my middle-class, liberal, Wellington community and I wanted to talk to them – I wanted to listen to them,” Priestley said.

Priestley, who has been compared to American author Rebecca Solnit, is Professor of Science in Society at Victoria University of Wellington.

An accomplished author (End Times is her seventh book), she is interested in understanding how and why people are susceptible to fake news, disinformation and conspiracy theories. She wanted to understand why people believe what they believe, including the (then) Westland Mayor Bruce Smith, a climate change denier.

In writing about her experiences on the West Coast, Priestley saw parallels between the current 21st century anti-government movement and the things she and her friends were reading and talking about in the 1980s. Looking back, she asks of herself and Maz; what was it that drove us to join an evangelical church?

Reminiscent of the 1991 hit film Thelma & Louise, End Times is as much about gender norms as it is about dubious thinking.

When the church they’d joined started petitions against homosexual law reform and the ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the two friends rejected the ‘groupthink’ of the movement and eventually left the church.

Supplied Byron C Clark, author of Fear: New Zealand's Hostile Underworld of Extremists will appear in a panel discussion titled Tackling Hate: Facing Up to Fear and Loathing in Aotearoa, at the upcoming Pukapuka Talks.

Much later, when speaking to those living on the West Coast who had divergent beliefs to her own, Priestley discovered it was important to connect with people and find some real common ground. “We could still hang out and be humans and get on with each other.”

There’s a lot at stake. “New Zealand, like many other countries, has experienced an infodemic, with misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 and other issues threatening social cohesion and the country’s democratic fabric and electoral integrity,” Priestley said.

“I hope I’ve articulated some of the things that people think about a lot but maybe haven’t talked about. It would be great to be able to start some conversations.”

As part of this year’s Nelson Arts Festival, local editor Jude Watson will speak with Priestley in the Pukapuka Talks session End Times: The Question of Hope at 1.30pm on Saturday October 21 at 1.30pm.

Priestley hopes the book’s readers, and those who attend the Pukapuka Talks session, will become a bit more tolerant and be prepared to listen to each other and that this will help unite people to “get serious about action on climate change.”

“We put so much weight on our own experiences and memories of things and it’s not enough,” said Priestley. “That’s why it’s concerning when people say about climate change, ‘I haven’t noticed’; when they base their beliefs on their experience and their own observations rather than on the weight of evidence.”

But despite what’s at stake, Priestley also hopes people will laugh. “Nothing gives me more satisfaction, as a writer, than to make people laugh.”

Supplied Activist Jennifer Shields will appear alongside authors Tusiata Avia and Byron C Clark in the panel discussion titled Tackling Hate: Facing Up to Fear and Loathing in Aotearoa.

A master of hilarity and sharp truths, author Tusiata Avia will be speaking about her formidable new poetry collection Big Fat Brown Bitch for the first time as part of this year’s Pukapuka Talks programme, with Nelson Arts Festival audiences being the first in the country able to buy the book, ahead of its November 9 release date.

Avia, author of Ockham-award-winning The Savage Coloniser Book, wrote the new book in response to the backlash she received following the Auckland Arts Festival premiere of The Savage Coloniser Show, the theatrical adaptation of her 2020 poetry collection, which is also playing at this year’s Nelson Arts Festival. The new collection features poems of defiance, confrontation, consolation, satire, sorrow and fury.

Avia will appear at the Nelson Arts Festival alongside Byron C Clark, author of Fear: New Zealand's Hostile Underworld of Extremists and activist Jennifer Shields in a panel discussion titled Tackling Hate: Facing Up to Fear and Loathing in Aotearoa, which will be chaired by Madeleine Chapman, editor of The Spinoff. This session takes place at 11am on Sunday October 22.

The panel members will discuss what it’s like to be the target of disinformation and what practical steps can we all take to prevent online hate and violent extremism. Building bridges for empathy, the focus of this session will be on personal experiences rather than theories.

