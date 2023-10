Kyle Hedley puts his back into the wood chopping competition while spectators watch on.

The annual Ngātimoti Festival was held over Labour Weekend under perfect Tasman skies. Nelson Mail visual journalist Braden Fastier went along to capture the fun and colour of this always popular fair.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Zambuco Marimba Band provided some sumptuous beats during their performance.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nothing says a country fair like kids patting kids.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The vintage cars on display are always a popular drawcard for petrolheads and admirers alike.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Angie of the Nor-West Arch Morris group performs.