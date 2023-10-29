Motorbike rider injured in Tākaka crash, airlifted to hospital

One person has been sent to hospital after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday. (File photo)

A person has been sent to hospital after a single motorbike crash in Tākaka, Tasman, on Saturday evening.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 6.20pm on Tākaka Valley Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one patient was airlifted to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two fire trucks and two support vehicles to the scene. Crews assisted the ambulance officers and helped with traffic control, a spokesperson said.

The crash did not block the road.