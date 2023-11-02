New release wines will have your taste buds talking

Moutere Hills winemaker Pat Stowe made not only the winning chardonnay to claim the Colin Harrison Memorial Trophy for the region’s top chardonnay. He also made the region’s 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed wines too. (File photo)

Neil Hodgson is a food and wine writer living in Nelson

COLUMN: In recent weeks several wines have arrived on my doorstep for me to taste and review. I haven’t had a chance to sit down and taste them all, but I will in the next week or so.

In the meantime, I went to the annual Wine Nelson new-release tasting where many local producers had recently released wines available for tasting.

Not all the wines were from the 2023 vintage; wines like pinot noir and chardonnay need a year or two in bottle before you and I get to enjoy them, so there were a number of new releases from 2020, 2021 and 2022 to tempt me as well.

Because there are so many wines to taste, I don’t get too serious about reviewing individual wines at this event. Rather, I look for regional vintage trends and quality. There were a couple of highlights but one of the most interesting things for me was the subtle changes in winemaking right across the region.

Often, wines made in this region are quite fruit-forward. In other words, the fruitiness of the wines tends to dominate the wine drinking experience. This isn’t always a bad thing. These wines can be highly enjoyable to drink, they also tend to have slightly higher alcohol levels that come from riper fruit.

The biggest change I noticed was that in recent years a number of wineries have been producing wines with a noticeably better (for me) acid balance. When the natural acids in fruit come from fully ripe fruit, we taste these ripe acids as a lovely juiciness rather than sharp acids that come from slightly under-ripe.

The ripe acid in wines makes them a wonderful pairing with food. As an example, a dry riesling with ripe acidity pairs beautifully with a fatty fish like salmon. The fat in the fish softens the acidity and the acid in the wine cuts through the fat in the salmon, enhancing both the wine and the salmon.

This is a very general example, and only experience and guidance from a great wine retailer will help anyone inexperienced in pairing wine and food find perfect wine and food matches.

Some of these wines also come with slightly lower alcohol levels, and that isn’t a bad thing.

Many winemakers have been making wines in this style for a long time. After all, wine should be consumed with food, so it makes sense to produce wines that pair beautifully with food rather than just a beverage to consume.

Something else that took place a couple of weeks ago was the annual Nelson Wine Growers dinner where the Colin Harrison Memorial Trophy for the region’s top chardonnay is presented.

This was won once again by Moutere Hills Wines with their 2020 Sarau Reserve Chardonnay. Second place was awarded to an Old House Road Chardonnay with another Moutere Hills chardonnay taking third place.

The real point to note with these results is that winemaker Pat Stowe made all these wines. In fact, he also made the wine that came fourth.

Stowe has long had a reputation as an outstanding winemaker, initially with his own wines at Rimu Grove and then as a contract winemaker. I think it’s fair to say we can call him an expert chardonnay maker, and his pinot noir wines aren’t too shabby either.

From previous discussions with Stowe, I know he has a significant influence on the fruit he makes wine with. From helping decide on appropriate cropping levels to picking fruit when the flavours are perfect rather than when testing tells him the sugar levels, or brix, are high enough to make decent wine.

He prefers to taste the fruit and make his decisions from there. Physiologically, ripe fruit tends to have more flavour and I think that is a key reason he makes well-balanced, delicious wines.

He isn’t afraid to use plenty of oak in his chardonnays, but he tends to use barrels that are a year or two old, so they impart elegant structural components rather than big chunky oak flavours – and that’s where the skill of the winemaker really shines.

During the annual tasting there were so many wines available to try I simply couldn’t try them all in the two hours available, but of those I did taste there wasn’t a single wine I wouldn’t be prepared to pay good money for.

While there have been a number of challenges in recent vintages, I can assure you local winemakers have adapted well, they don’t appear to have made wine with substandard fruit, and you can buy any of these wines with confidence there is quality wine in the bottle.

You may not prefer some of the flavours, that’s an individual choice, but whichever variety you like, there is a quality Nelson wine to satisfy you.