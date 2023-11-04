Historic East Tākaka homestead celebrates 150 years

This image taken by Ella Baigent in 1910 at Pohara Beach in Golden Bay is one of 120 glass plate negatives gifted to the current owners of Fairholme, a stately home that has just celebrated its 150th birthday.

Gerard Hindmarsh is a published author living in Golden Bay

COLUMN: The 150th birthday of historic Fairholme, also known as the Baigent homestead, was commemorated over Labour Weekend with the opening of an exhibition profiling two remarkable women who lived in the house over two separate eras.

As well as East Tākaka neighbours and friends of Fairholme who gathered for afternoon tea and a big birthday cake to mark the occasion, the celebration pulled in descendants of both the two previous owners of the Baigent and Westerink families, plus other pioneering families of Golden Bay, some going back six and seven generations.

Remembered by many were memorabilia associated with the house that included a coral case, an adze, huia, and a ‘meteor’: a piece of greenstone in the wall left from the jewellery casket made for Queen Alexandra, wife of Edward VII of England.

Gerard Hindmarsh/Supplied Fairholmewas built by pioneering timber miller Thomas Baigent in 1873.

Two women were celebrated with their respective works on display: Ella Baigent, second daughter of pioneering timber miller Thomas Baigent who built the house in 1873, and artist Merrin Westerink, who with husband Ben bought the homestead by public auction in 1986 and spent the next 20 years making her own mark on the property including creating a gallery inside the house.

As the 150th milestone was approaching, the house’s third and current owners, Anita Peters and Murray Hedwig, considered at first throwing a Victorian garden party.

“I had been recording stories told to me by random people visiting over the years and was keen to compile these into some sort of chronology for the occasion,” Peters said.

“But that changed five years ago when a box of some 120 glass plate negatives was gifted to us.

“This turned out to be a treasure trove of photographs taken by Thomas Baigent’s daughter Ella, and it became obvious this occasion should be celebrated with a special exhibition in the gallery showcasing not only these Victorian photos but the more modern artistic efforts of Merrin as well.”

A well-established photographer, Hedwig had had extensive 4x5 large format camera experience before, but this project became heartfelt as he turned histories into photographic artworks.

“The motivation for this project was huge as Ella and I were living in the same house.”

Ella Baigent As well as photographing the weird and wonderful, like this seven-legged lamb, Ella Baigent was also pretty handy with a rifle and was the first woman to drive a motorcar over the Tākaka Hill.

The photographic images taken by Ella Baigent date roughly from around 1900 when she was in her early 20s.

Earlier photos of the family were taken by Fred Tyree who lived in Collingwood, so it’s conceivable that the pioneer photographer became a strong influence in getting the spirited Ella into photography at an early age too.

Her photos reveal a rare glimpse of the early life of a relatively affluent timber milling family, both at the homestead and social outings, particularly around the beaches of Golden Bay. There’s even a picture of a seven-legged lamb.

Ella achieved remarkable things in her life aside from her photography too, being a crack shot and first woman to ever drive a motorcar over the Tākaka Hill.

The birthday exhibition also parallels selected works by second Fairholme owner Merrin Westerink who passed away in 2006.

Merrin was a mover and shaker in the community arts scene who left behind a legacy of community art events, workshops and stone symposiums, many of the latter conducted on-site.

She was a prolific artist herself who worked in many different disciplines. Her part of the exhibition includes early weavings, a selection of her last paintings and stone carvings and hypertufa creations in the fern garden outside.

Accompanying the exhibition is Peter’s lavishly illustrated book Hearth and Home, the Story of Fairholme, 150 years.

Supplied Looking over Fairholme with its garden of well-established ornamental trees and Gorge Creek in the background.

The spacious 10-room house, which includes two bedrooms (one with ensuite) upstairs, and three below, is finely sited on a slight slope at the very end of the seal along the East Tākaka straight, looking out over the Tākaka Valley.

It currently carries a Category 2 rating with the Historic Places Trust and is sited on two hectares (five acres) of rambling gardens bulging with East Tākaka history.

A remarkably intact brick oven bakery can still be seen in the back kitchen where all the food was prepared in the early days and even the original horse stables are still in place. At least two annexes were known to have been blacked out for darkroom developing.

On the advice of filmmaker Gaylene Preston, Merrin preserved what remained of the old East Tākaka Post Office which existed at Fairholme between 1903 and 1919 – it’s now an artistic façade in the garden.

Merrin also ‘planted’ around the grounds many artworks including carved Oamaru stone and ferro-cement installations that can be seen today.

The soaring specimen trees that also define this property include four prominent douglas fir, oak trees, an old pohutukawa, mediterranean cyprus, magnolias, rhododendrons and sprawling walnuts, along with an old varieties’ orchard with plums ‘to die for’.

Constructed almost entirely out of borer-resistant heart totara, mortise and tenon timber joints are a feature of the workmanship throughout. The house was built by sawmillers Thomas and Alice Baigent in 1873, and extended in 1890 as their family grew.

Ella Baigent/Supplied Taken outside Fairholme sometime between 1908 and 1913. Back seat from left; Mrs Alice Baigent, Eric Packard, Daisy Packard (nee Baigent), William Packard driving, Monica Baigent front passenger. The photos that Ella Baigent took reveal a rare glimpse of the early life of this relatively affluent timber milling family.

The two daughters Ella and Eva never married because they were asked by their father to look after ‘Mother’ after he died. Third child Eva lived at Fairholme for 102 years, only shifting to the Joan Whiting Rest Home after a fall, dying there aged 105.

On behalf of the family that had occupied it for 135 years, Eva’s nephew Ray Baigent put the house up for auction in 1986. The day attracted over 200 registered bidders, most coming for the contents of the house and sheds which were offered separately in 600 lots.

A Nelson Evening Mail story of that day described the bidding which was conducted in a social atmosphere in the front grounds of the house, with hundreds of cups of tea and sandwiches served during the six-hour sale, which raised an additional $26,000.

Not long after Merrin moved in, she opened the two front rooms of the house as an art gallery, extending that to an upstairs room in 1991.

Under the Westerink’s ownership, the space hosted many art events including sculpture symposiums and Bay Art.

Credit to Anita and Murray for so successfully carrying on the artistic traditions at Fairholme. Well done again you two collaborators, great day had by all.

The exhibition at Fairholme will run Saturday and Sunday every weekend until the end of January, 10am – 4pm, or outside of those times by arrangement, after which time it will be held in the Golden Bay Museum for perpetuity.