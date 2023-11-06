New chapter of wisdom needed tale of two cities

What is the vision for Trafalgar St and the wider Nelson area? And what future will it hold for its citizens, young and old?

OPINION: “It was the age of wisdom. It was the age of foolishness. We had everything before us. We had nothing before us.”

These words, among the opening lines of Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, resonate for me now in the context of Nelson, and the choice that confronts us.

Do we revitalise and reimagine Nelson/ Whakatū or do we, as local civic and business leader Meg Matthews so wryly observed, continue to rely on being accidentally good rather than choosing to be intentionally excellent?

Just days ago, I visited a design competition among architects, urban planners and designers, artists, and landscape architects, focused on reinventing Nelson; and heard Nelson City Councillor Pete Rainey say, that as a man now in his 60s, he doubts he will live to see Nelson build a proper performing arts centre.

He lamented what Nelson has become versus what it could have been, if only the council had acted with wisdom and fortitude decades ago, when on the precipice of building such a centre.

The age of wisdom versus the age of foolishness.

I look on all this from two perspectives: one, as a teacher concerned about our rapidly aging population and youth flight from our city; and, two, as the convenor of WICK, the Whakatū Intellectual Capital Kohanga, a civic organisation focused on building a more prosperous, more equitable, more liveable, more sustainable and more vital community, through valuing and building our knowledge economy, our intellectual capital economy.

We had everything before us. We had nothing before us.

I have taught at a local high school for some 15 years now, and I have heard my students tell me many a time something along the lines of “I love Nelson, but I can’t see having a future in Nelson”.

It is reciprocal though, isn’t it? They don’t see a future in Nelson, and Nelson doesn’t see a future in them.

We don’t make decisions based on wanting to keep young people in Nelson. We are rapidly on our way to having those over 65 years old being the majority of our city. We already have more people over 65, than 16 and under.

Supplied We need to re-imagine and rebuild Whakatū/Nelson – choosing between a city of two tales, one foolish, and one wise, writes Richard Brudvick.

Re-imagining Nelson, revitalising Nelson, is essential if we want to be intentionally excellent, and is essential if we want our young people to have a future here. The age of wisdom.

We will have everything before us ... if ... if we can use wisdom to look at what it takes to move forward, what it takes to create a future for our young people here, and what it takes to embrace a richer, cleaner, greener, knowledge economy.

Nelsonians will thrive in a community that has more people living in a vibrant city core and city fringe, full of places to linger longer, places to work where you live, places where walkability is the norm, places plentiful in social amenities, places full of vitality, and places replete with intergenerational mixing, and social cohesion across ethnicities, demographics and socio-economics.

We can’t let CAVES (Citizens Against Virtually Everything) deny Nelson of our vitality, including the vitality of a diverse population full of young people.

This is why we need to re-imagine and rebuild Whakatū/Nelson – choosing between a city of two tales, one foolish, and one wise. Let’s be good ancestors.

Richard Brudvik-Lindner is a former journalist, consultant, and global corporate technology executive. He lives in the city fringe and is currently a teacher at Nelson College. These opinions are his own and should not be construed as related to, or representative of, the college.