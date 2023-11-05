Award-winning artist's unique take on the natural world

Gill Saunders’ display at Wall to Wall art gallery focuses on the natural world. The works are her take on what she sees or imagines. “I’m not interested in realism, these are faux creations,” she said.

Gill Saunders is as happy wielding an embroidery hoop as she is riding a horse in the Australian outback.

She can work with fine thread, wield a hammer on some stage props or hack up a piece of leather.

For the double WOW Supreme Award winner, it’s all part of the process of making things.

Following her recent success in Wellington, where she walked away with $36,000 in prize money for her human-sized costume Earthling, Saunders shows work on a much smaller scale during September at Wall to Wall Art in Nelson.

Earthling was the third in a trilogy of pieces she made over the years for WOW, but says she’s finished with that phase of her work. She’s already started on her entry for next year, but wouldn’t be drawn on the inspiration behind the 2024 piece.

English-born Saunders started out with an art education and post-graduate study into theatre design.

She travelled, spending time working as general roustabout on a cattle station in Australia, where she took the opportunity to learn about working with leather in the repair of saddles and bridles. This influence was apparent as far back as 2009, in her WOW entry Equus, which included a purpose-built saddle.

Saunders said she generally spends the summer woking on wearable art entries, taking time in the winter to make smaller works to sell.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Saunders’ award-winning work Earthling was the third in a trilogy of pieces she made for WOW.

Her display at Wall to Wall focuses on the natural world. The works are her take on what she sees or imagines.

“I’m not interested in realism, these are faux creations,” she said.

She describes herself as “a bit of a hermit”. She has no interest in social media and doesn’t have a website or an Instagram page. Nor will she take orders for her work.

She says she makes only the things that spring into her mind and if they sell then that’s a bonus.

Also taking space as featured artists at Wall to Wall during November are Marina de Wit, who works in super-realistic still life compositions using her camera and computer, and Leigh Dougherty, a painter who specialises in geometrically executed landscapes.

Dougherty is also a member of the gallery collective, but is taking an extra space as a guest to show larger pieces.

Wall to Wall Art is in Bridge St Nelson.