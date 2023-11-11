How to turn Nelson's unhealthy doughnut into a nice bun

Like so many other new world cities, Nelson displays the classic symptoms of the "doughnut effect", where its population moves to car-dependent suburbia, leaving the centre hollow, devoid of investment and struggling.

OPINION: Retailers in Nelson's city centre are struggling. There is stiff competition for the spending power of our region's residents and visitors from car-focussed, easy-to-access Richmond mall.

In response, there are many calls for making our centre even more convenient for cars - but would it help?

Turning Nelson's city centre into another soulless mega mall is not the solution - it will never win this race to the bottom and can't compete on price.

In simple terms, we need to build a city centre that people actually want to be in, writes Timo Neubauer. Not only to shop, but also to live, play and socialise.

Learning from cities that have successfully turned this downward spiral around, it is clear that Nelson needs to emphasise its distinct point of difference and play to its strengths: its fine-grained, boutique, people-focussed shopping experience mixed with our signature foods, fresh seafood, wine and beer, the arts, history and culture.

That is an irresistible formula that malls simply cannot emulate and that will always be attractive to people in our region.

But we're so spread out! How do people even get there?

Firstly, we need to house a lot more residents in and near the city centre, so that our retailers become their convenient, walkable shopping destination of choice.

Well-designed urban living options are the key to rejuvenate our centre, bringing young hipsters into town and making it more vibrant and lively.

For this revitalisation effort to be successful, we must balance higher density living with better amenities, urban parks, playgrounds, backyard gardens and the overall greening of our streets.

In simple terms, we need to build a city centre that people actually want to be in - not only to shop, but also to live, play and socialise. You can't force high-end boutiques and cafes or big name chain stores to set up shop in town, but create the right conditions and they will come!

For change to be successful, Nelson's city centre must become the nexus of a fast, efficient and convenient public transport system with park and ride facilities at the periphery to cater for our spread-out rural population.

To make this all happen, the centre needs strong political support from both councils: the top priority must be a commitment to the motto “internal before external development”.

This means concentrating on strengthening the city centre and intensifying existing urban areas. Equally, it means a clear rejection of the urban sprawl that promotes this "doughnut effect".

In a successful bid to attract more young talent, energy and innovation, Invercargill City Council is subsidising tertiary education. Maybe this is something for us to look at, if we want to stop our region's current trajectory of becoming a retirement village.

Secondly, Nelson's city centre must become the nexus of a fast, efficient and convenient public transport system with park & ride facilities at the periphery to cater for our spread-out rural population.

Masses of cars simply take up too much space in town, are too expensive to accommodate and are not conducive to creating a people-friendly city centre. This prized land is much better used to house more people, more customers, directly in the heart of town.

Don't expect results overnight. It took us a few decades to get here and it may take us equally long to turn this ship around.

However, with our newly beefed up bus network and the imminent housing plan change, the process has already begun.

Now it is important to stay on course and stay true to the objective! Maybe an apolitical Nelson Tasman Urban Design Champion is needed to navigate the choppy waters? Enjoy the journey!

Timo Neubauer is a Tasman-based urban designer and small business owner. He is part of NelsonTasman2050, an independent think tank of built environment professionals.