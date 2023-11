The Balance Jiu-Jitsu roll-a-thon event at their Tahunanui premises.

Balance Jiu-Jitsu held a six-hour roll-a-thon event at their Tāhunanui premises last Saturday to raise awareness for men's helath. On Sunday at Founders Park, more than 2600 attended the Diwali festival, sampling the sights, sounds and tastes of Indian culture. Photos: Martin de Ruyter/Stuff

Nelson Mail Coloured sawdust is used to make a rangoli (Floor Art) at the Diwali event at Founders Park.

Nelson Mail The jiu-jitsu roll-athon saw competitors take to the mat for six hours to raise awareness men's health.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Silja Shijin has fun with friends at the Diwali event at Founders Park.

Nelson Mail Priest Vishnu, left, Arvind Rawpt and Anurag Malik during a Hindu ceremony at the Diwali event at Founders Park.