Police name man who died after 'vicious assault' in Stoke, Nelson

James Whitikau Barton has been named by police as the man who died following a “vicious assault” in Stoke, Nelson on Friday night.

The 48-year-old was found with critical injuries on Orchard St around 7pm. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A police spokesperson said, “our thoughts are with his family and police are continuing to investigate and hold those involved responsible for their actions.

“We have a small, hard-working team who has been dedicated to piecing together the events that have unfolded leading up to Whitikau’s death.”

The spokesperson said staff from across the Tasman District will provide further assistance and support to the investigation team in the coming days.

A post-mortem had been completed in Christchurch.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Police had marked off what appeared to be blood stains on the road on Saturday morning. (File photo)

The scene examination at the property on Orchard St had been completed and police were “confident” progress had been made with their inquiries into what Stuff understood was a stabbing.

A homicide investigation was launched on Saturday. Detective Lex Brunding said at the time, those involved in the assault were believed to have known each other.

Armed police had been at the scene on Saturday morning and a house at the end of Orchard St had been cordoned off.

Police remain interested in a white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693.

Police urge anyone who has seen the car or has information about it to report it to police via 105 and reference 231110/4270.