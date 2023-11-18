The mystery of the two 'missing' Doris Lusk paintings

View Down a Tree Lined Avenue (1965) by artist Doris Lusk. Is this watercolour one and the same as her Trees atTotaranui--and where is it?

Gerard Hindmarsh is a published author living in Golden Bay

OPINION: Golden Bay’s natural beauty has inspired many words and images over the years, some of which have become part of the established historical narrative.

My heritage-advocate friend Penny Griffith recently alerted me to a more modern story with strong Golden Bay connections that involved the interpretation of landscape through the individual creative skills of a painter, a poet, a painter-printer, and two composers, each of whom is now regarded as a creator of national cultural significance.

But there is much wider interest in the unplanned sequence of works that span the period 1964 to 2008.

“There’s also a mystery to be solved,” Penny reckons. “Two of the six seminal paintings are ‘whereabouts unknown’. And we’re hoping that readers can help solve that.”

Supplied Doris Lusk in 1980.

Chronologically, this story begins with Doris Lusk, an important Dunedin-born artist who became part of the influential Christchurch artists’ community known as ‘The Group’.

That alliance included familiar names such as Colin McCahon, James K Baxter, Rita Angus, Ngaio Marsh and Douglas Lilburn.

Lusk had visited and painted in the Nelson region since her student days, but in the 1960s she started to visit friends and stay regularly at Onekaka in Golden Bay.

The estuary and the gradually disappearing wharf, now scarcely visible, became a feature of her work for 25 years, with examples held in major public galleries throughout New Zealand, including Te Papa.

In August 1966, a major retrospective of 73 of Lusk’s paintings was held in Dunedin, where it was reviewed for the literary journal Landfall by its founding editor Charles Brasch, a close friend of Lusk. Brasch was also well-regarded as a poet, and enters this creative sequence by writing 6 poems inspired by 6 of the paintings on show.

Four of the poems (and paintings) relate to Golden Bay locations, another is of an unidentified West Coast stream, and one is of Oaro, on the coast south of Kaikoura, another favourite location of Lusk’s.

We don’t know why Brasch chose those particular paintings to respond to, but his choice defined the scope of the ongoing informally-linked creative works that underpin this story.

His poems also confirm the titles of the paintings, as listed in the catalogue of the exhibition: Wharf at Onekaka, Onekaka Beach, Rocks at Oaro, Coast at Tarakohe, Dark Stream, Trees at Totaranui.

Supplied One of the missing Doris Lusk paintings, Dark Stream, was auctioned in 1993 as Black Stream, West Coast.

This has been important in trying to locate the two “missing” paintings: Dark Stream and Trees at Totaranui. However, unlike published books, the title of a painting is not always obvious, and can even change over time, creating challenges referred to later.

Brasch sent his manuscript poems as a gift to Doris Lusk, who showed them to her painter friend W. H. (Bill) Sutton.

Sutton is best known for his Canterbury landscapes, but in 1966 he was just setting up an Albion hand printing press in the garage at his home. Sutton’s imprint became the Templar Press, named after his street.

Just 10 copies were produced of his classically elegant hand-set, hand printed and sewn together pamphlet, Six Water-colours after Doris Lusk: Poems [illustration]. Later they were included as a group in collections of Brasch’s poetry.

So far, the creative relationships had been tightly connected through the friendship of individuals well known to each other and the cultural and literal landscape of the South Island. All had passed away by the start of the new millenium.

The next phase was different; linked to a new generation of artists who were not based in the South Island, but were nationally and internationally recognised for their musical arts.

They created music solely informed and inspired by the Brasch poems, so the connection back to the 6 original paintings was becoming tenuous. However, this is where Penny Griffith started piecing together the story, keen for deeper understanding of how Golden Bay/Mohua was seen by others.

Supplied One of Lusk’s earliest paintings of Onekaka Wharf, in Te Papa’s collections.

Most recently she discovered expatriate composer Lyell Cresswell’s Voices of Ocean Winds (1989) a major commissioned choral/orchestral work that takes a quite free approach to Brasch’s muse. It was performed only once in 1990 by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the Orpheus Choir, to unenthusiastic reviews.

On the other hand, composer and baritone performer David Griffiths’ work (Six watercolours, 1990) resonates closely with the Brasch poems, and through them to the spirit of the Lusk paintings.Y

ou can hear the Ogen Trio recording with the composer as baritone on Ahi (Atoll Records) or through the SOUNZ website. No wonder Penny wanted to know more; that’s where her interest began several years ago.

Returning to the mystery of the “missing” paintings. Christchurch Lusk expert Grant Banbury has built an impressive reference file of information relating to her paintings, including photographs from auctions and catalogues.

That information and other archival research has helped identify that Dark Stream (1964) was auctioned (lot 120) by Dunbar Sloane in Wellington on 14 February 1993–but it was listed under the title Black Stream, West Coast, [illustration] and it may still be known by that title. It’s unsigned and undated, so the Doris Lusk link is not obvious.

There is no known image of Trees at Totaranui (1965) but an illustrated entry (lot 1251) in a June 2000 Webb’s auction catalogue is for a signed and dated View down a Tree Lined Avenue watercolour [illustration], a title not ever used by Lusk. Are they the same painting? Probably.

Anyone with information about the two missing paintings can e-mail Penny Griffith on aorerepress.wellington@gmail.com