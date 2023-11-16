Four fire crews battle two vegetation fires in Redwood Valley, Tasman

Four fire crews battled two vegetation fires in Redwood Valley on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Firefighters battled two vegetation fires near the Moutere Highway in Redwood Valley on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a report of a vegetation fire at 4.51am and sent three rural pump trucks and one urban pump to the scene.

Initially, the fire was reported as small but when crews arrived, they found two fires, one 5m by 5m and another 20m by 20m, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

The blazes were close to the Moutere Highway but there was no threat of them spreading or compromising the roads.

Crews were able to extinguish and “mop up” the blazes pretty quickly before leaving the scene just under an hour after they arrived, the spokesperson said.