A city to celebrate, but challenges cannot be ignored

Nelson’s CBD looks beautiful on a sunny day, but the economic squeeze felt by many local businesses has sparked a conversation about what must be done to inject some life back into the city, writes Nelson Mayor Nick Smith.

OPINION: It is healthy that Nelson is having a debate about how we revitalise our central city. I welcome the Nelson Mail facilitating different perspectives and the “What If Whakatū Nelson …?” initiative at 263 Hardy St.

The catalyst for this debate has been our retailers and hospitality sector having the hardest winter in decades. However, the problem is deeper than the current economic squeeze and recent disruptions from Covid and the August 2022 storm.

Retail spending over the past 20 years has grown in Nelson by 11% as compared with 75% in Tasman. This disparity is much larger than the population growth differences where Nelson has grown by 26% and Tasman 35%.

The big change is that the 20,000 people living in Stoke are doing an increasing share of their shopping in Richmond rather than in the city.

Nelson is also getting a lesser share of investment in new commercial buildings. Nelson had consistently higher levels of investment in the 2000s and 2010s but in the past three years, Tasman had $170 million to Nelson’s $51 million.

These telling facts cannot be ignored, but we must also be careful we do not throw out the baby with the bathwater. There is much about Nelson to be celebrated.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Eating al fresco in Upper Trafalgar St is just one of the many things that adds to Nelson’s incredible appeal. (File photo)

I love the streetscape, our tree-lined Trafalgar Street, Church Steps and Christ Church Cathedral.

We have amazing city facilities such as the Suter Art Gallery, Theatre Royal, Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, Nelson Provincial Museum and Rutherford Park. The Saturday Market is iconic, and we have many shops, bars and cafes that offer superb products and services.

The Nelson City Centre ArtWalk is world-class. The council has done a great job over the past decade of better connecting the city with the Maitai River. It also invests thousands in events to attract people such as Opera in the Park, Te Ramaroa and the Nelson Arts Festival.

This year, Nelson City Council has improved transport choices with the new eBus service and upgraded cycleways. The next step for council is a proposed new city playground in Rutherford Park. I would also like us to do more to connect Nelson to the Haven and our beautiful waterfront.

The transport and parking concerns cannot be ignored in this discussion.

Residents in this year’s annual Council survey tell us their biggest concern is transport. A Nelson City Council survey of residents in 2019, specifically on what would encourage them to visit the city more often, found it was better and more parking.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Parking and the concerns some residents have around them cannot be ignored, writes Nick Smith. (File photo)

The parking problem is most acute for those working in the city. A major reason the Junction has attracted tens of millions in investment is the ease of access from Whakatu Drive and the hundreds of free carparks.

We need to ensure residents, visitors, shoppers, business owners and workers all have transport options that make it easy to choose central Nelson. The cycleways and the eBus network are great and the first choice for many people, but for others, driving a car is best, which means they have to park.

The key to the revitalisation of the Nelson CBD is attracting more people into the central city – more residents choosing to shop and socialise here, more people living here, more tourists and international students visiting and more people working here.

We need to be realistic about costs and who will pay. Ratepayer investment will be required, but the biggest challenge is to make the city a great place for the private sector to invest.

Nick Smith is the mayor of Nelson and the city’s long-time former MP.