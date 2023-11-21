New range will satisfy the mind, body and wairua

Reni Wereta-Gargiulo at the Nelson Market with her new range of drinks made using natural flavourings and various plant products such as horipito and kawakawa.

Neil Hodgson is a food and wine writer living in Nelson

COLUMN: Way back in April 2017, I introduced you to Reni Wereta-Gargiulo and her Kiwi Kai business, at the time she was turning beautiful New Zealand seafood into delicious treats and meals for you and me to enjoy.

Her Kiwi Kai venture set her on a pathway exploring aspects of her Māori values and heritage that now includes a range of healthy lightly carbonated drinks and are low in sugar (or sugar free) and celebrate New Zealand’s natural ingredients that her forefathers used for generations.

With a diverse background in marketing, promotion, business administration and tourism along with the entrepreneurial skills she inherited from ancestors on her mother’s side and coupled with the Māori values and heritage on her father’s side, she has a strong foundation that drives her passion for business.

Reni is also a focus on sustainability woven through everything she produces, something else she credits to her Māori heritage.

“Respect for the resource is a strong part of Māori culture, kaitiakitanga (sustainability) is very important to Kiwi Kai and now the Atutahi Natives brand, it sits right at the top of any decision-making,” she said.

As we talked last week, Reni explained why she has two brands for her products.

“Kiwi Kai is about food to eat now, fresh delicious flavours to enjoy. We do quite a bit of catering too.

“Sadly, when the building we were in was sold we chose to leave. It has since been demolished. We couldn’t find a suitable retail space that had a decent kitchen, so we moved our entire operations to Sealord and closed the retail shop part of the Kiwi Kai business.

“We still take our food to various markets and offer a lot of catering and online sales, we just don’t have a shop.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff All of the leaves used in the Atutahi Natives drinks are hand-harvested and sourced locally where possible, Wereta-Gargiulo says.

But this article is really all about Reni’s exciting range of naturally-flavoured Atutahi Natives drinks and chutneys, with other products soon to join the lineup, that are made using native ingredients.

Reni told me that developing and growing her business has been more than just about making money.

“Of course, every business needs to be financially sustainable, but creating this has also been empowering for our family, especially our children,” she said.

“When I was looking for a name for the new Native brand I reached out to our Pirikahu whanau in Taranaki, they are our Tikanga support for everything we do. Moringa Pirikahu encouraged me to use our Koro’s name, Atutahi, for our Natives range, their guidance was really important to me.”

Reni set out to make a range of light, refreshing Native leaf drinks, the leaves have been used medicinally by Māori for generations, while using other natural ingredients like New Zealand lemons, limes, blackcurrants and boysenberries, and using as little sugar as possible was important to her.

Rather than setting up a whole new production facility and all the risk associated with that, not to mention the millions of dollars it would take, Reni has chosen to work with other producers to make her products.

“I have always worked with well-known companies, so when we sell internationally they are recognised globally as premium producers. This adds to the integrity of our products.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Kawakawa, which is good for liver detox and also has anti-inflammatory benefits, and Horopito, which is good for gut health, are grown on whanau land in Marlborough Sounds.

Locally, Reni works with Kombucha Brothers who put her drinks in cans, Pete’s Natural who bottle drinks for her and with Nelson Naturally, who make her chutneys.

Support from Te Putahitanga enabled her to engage with Otago University to carry out research and product development.

“The grants only covered a small part of the research and development, but it was important to have their support, not just financial financially, but also the fact they saw we had the opportunity to develop something special was really encouraging.”

These collaborations have resulted in some outstanding products that include flavours like Atutahi Kawakawa Lemon & Lime, Atutahi Horopito Blackcurrant & Boysenberry and Atutahi Kumarahou Lemon & Lime.

This collaborative approach won Reni two MWDI Māori Business awards 2022.

“The Business Collaboration Award and the overall Māori Businesswoman of the Year awards still makes me smile and lifts our whanau,” she said.

All of the leaves used are hand-harvested and sourced locally where possible. The Kawakawa (good for liver detox and also has anti-inflammatory benefits) and Horopito (for gut health) are grown on whanau land in Marlborough Sounds.

The Kumarahou leaves are good for chest mucus and sinusitis and are sourced from the Coromandel. “Kumarahou Lemon & Lime was our covid drink, we started producing it pre-covid, so the timing was perfect, we were allowed to ship them during lockdown when all of our drink sales took off.”

Right at the beginning, some people were asking Reni for sugar-free versions, so she worked with Otago University to refine the flavours and manufacturing processes. These drinks use natural flavourings rather than fruit concentrate, so they don’t even have natural sugars in them. She says that while these are really popular “all our other drinks are lower in sugar, we use just enough to balance the flavours”.

At his stage, the Atutahi drinks in cans are kept for local sales.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Wereta-Gargiulo holding onto one of her Atutahi effervescent tablet, which she says is a bit like Berroca.

“Our packager doesn’t have the facilities to flash pasteurise them, so they need to be kept chilled, however, our bottled products have been flash pasteurised so are shelf stable without being chilled,” Reni said.

And look for an Atutahi effervescent tablet that will be available soon too.

“It’s a bit like Berocca but when you dissolve it in water you will have an effervescent version of our bottled drinks. That makes them much better from a sustainability view point, it makes them highly transportable on your walk or tramp and will be perfect to take on holiday.”

Reni has been working on this exciting development with Otago University for 12 months.

“Getting it absolutely right first time is really important to me and the brand. Working with Otago University has been fantastic, and I hope to have the effervescent drink tablets on the shelf 2024.”

The Atutahi range of chutneys produced by Naturally Nelson to Reni’s recipes include Kanuka and Beetroot, Kawakawa & Mango and Horopito & Tomato.

“We use these on our own catering platters and are selling to Simon Gaults Kitchen in Auckland and many others around the country stock them too.”

This beautiful range of locally made drinks and chutneys will be absolutely perfect to serve with your meals over the summer and will make perfect gifts for anyone.

Everyone will love the flavours, so buy a box of outstanding non-alcohol drinks this summer, with functional benefits as an added benefit.