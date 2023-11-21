Choir's a capella Christmas concert a wonderful listening experience

Nelson Cathedral was the beautiful setting for the Chroma Chamber Choir's performance.

REVIEW: Already this Saturday morning, traffic was nose to tail in central Nelson, chasing bargains in the Black Friday sale that heralds the beginning of the Festive Season.

In stark contrast, Nelson Cathedral’s tranquil atmosphere heralds Advent, where Christians await the birth of Jesus.

The lovely old carol, Es ist ein Ros entsprungen by Michael Pretorius began Chroma’s Advent programme, followed by (no relation) Heironymous Praetorius’s Magnificat Quinti Toni with Christmas interpolations.

I was riveted by the powerful beauty of cantor Gary Sawyer’s voice declaiming the Latin of the Magnificat while the choir answered with well-loved old German carols. It was wonderfully new to me and held my attention completely.

The second bracket of carols (entitled At the Manger) featured modern composers.

Could Ola Gjeilo possibly improve on the beautiful 1906 Gustav Holst composition, in the bleak mid-winter? Not really! But Gjeilo expertly creates soundscapes that are pleasing to contemplate.

Among other items was Gabriel’s message, a Basque carol in which the basses sounded particularly lovely, as did the solo final verse by Zoe Dee.

Gaudete Christus est Natus from the Piae Cantiones collection of 1582 ended this bracket.

Soloists confidently rattled off the Latin verses, while the choir kept up rapid choruses with declamatory power, steadied by the drum of Ned Rainey.

This is a posher iteration of a riotous carol popularised by folk-rock band Steeleye Span on their debut album Below the Salt, issued in 1972.

After interval, O Salutaris Hostia, by Eriks Esenvalds, featured soloists Angela and Cynthia Wratt standing in the central aisle close to the audience, with the choir dispersed around the side aisles. Trading phrases seamlessly, the sisters’ matching true soprano voices were answered with equal musicianship by the choir. A wonderful listening experience!

Britten’s Hymn to the Virgin was written when he was 16 (as you do!) and is a little choral masterpiece, featuring a semi-chorus and moving between Latin and medieval poetry. Such music is second nature to Chroma and that ease shows.

There is No Rose of Such Virtue is another medieval poem that has inspired many composers, this time set by Jonathan Lane. A Spotless Rose, by Englishman Herbert Howells, featured solos by Charle Rainey, whose warm, deep bass is developing into a fine instrument.

The well-loved Hodie Christus natus est, by early Baroque Dutchman Jan Sweelinck, was crisply executed, as was William Walton’s 1961 What Cheer? With its jazzy 3/8 rhythm lightly worn by the choir. Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day kept the choir on their toes, with its clever rhythm changes and subtle percussion accompaniment by Ned Rainey.

A poised 14-year-old Taemen Lee accompanied them faultlessly on the organ, for Ding Dong! Merrily on high, ending a very attractively curated concert.

A Cappella Christmas Concert by Chroma Chamber Choir, with Pete Rainey, conductor, and organist Taemen Lee. Saturday 18 November, 2pm & 7pm, Nelson Cathedral.

Reviewed by Jennifer Snadden.