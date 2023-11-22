New patrol boat for Tasman Bay marine reserves

A new patrol boat will be cruising the waters of Tasman Bay’s reserves after Christmas came early for the Department of Conservation.

The government agency announced the arrival of a new 7.5 metre vessel to the Bay’s waters in celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the Tonga Island Marine Reserve this month.

Charged with protecting the waters of the Tonga Island and Horoirangi marine reserves, the new Osprey boat that can carry up to 12 passengers has replaced the ageing 6.5 m vessel.

The new boat, named Aorere by mana whenua after the the traditional name for the Bay Te Tai-o-Aorere – the coast of quick moving cloud.

Aorere will primarily be used for patrolling for illegal fishing and scientific monitoring of the reserves’ ecosystems and other conservation work.

Built locally by Osprey Boast Buildings in Nelson and fitted out by Mārahau Marine Services, Aorere had more capabilities than the previous boat, including the use of remote operated underwater monitoring equipment, a purpose-built dive platform, a radar, and search lights for operations at night.

Christine Dixon/Department of Conservation Department of Conservation’s Mōtueka marine reserves ranger Stew Robertson aboard Aorere.

The Department’s Mōtueka marine reserves ranger Stew Robertson said Aorere’s advanced capability for supporting marine reserves work was a fitting way to mark Tonga Island Marine Reserve turning 30.

“Both Tonga Island and Horoirangi marine reserves enable amazing experiences of marine life in abundance in their natural habitat,” Robertson said.

While Robertson encouraged people to enjoy the area by diving, swimming, snorkelling and boating, the absence of fishing in the protected areas had created an opportunity for marine research.

“Marine reserves act as control sites for studying the health of the wider marine environment,” Robertson said.

“Monitoring of marine reserves and fished areas outside reserves shows changes in the protected area in comparison to the unprotected area, including in species abundance and diversity, and climate change impacts.

“In Tonga Island Marine Reserve in particular, after 30 years with no fishing, many marine species are significantly more abundant and larger inside the reserve, including crayfish and blue cod.”

Stew Robertson/Department of Conservation Looking over Tonga Island Marine Reserve from Tonga Quarry Beach

However, Robertson said these species spill into the non-protected waters surrounding the reserves, and urged people to be vigilant when fishing.

“People going fishing near marine reserves must make sure they know where the reserve boundaries are and stay well outside them.

“Boats accidentally drifting into a reserve is not a valid excuse. Inside marine reserves, stow fishing gear away so it’s clear that no fishing is taking place.”

Robertson urged anyone who saw illegal fishing taking place in marine reserves to report it to the Department’s 24-hour number 0800 DOCHOT (0800 36 24 68).

“We ask people, if they can, to get photos and details of people and vessels involved and when and where it occurred,” he said.

Events will be taking place over summer to celebrate Tonga Island Marine Reserve’s 30th anniversary, including guided snorkel trips with Tasman Bay Guardians, and a mural depicting the marine reserve being painted on the toilet block by the Kaiteriteri boat ramp.