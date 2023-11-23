Car crashes into house in Toi Toi, Nelson

This black Mazda crashed into a house in Emano St in Toi Toi, Nelson, on Thursday.

Emergency services have been at a property in the Nelson suburb of Toi Toi where a car crashed into a house on Thursday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it was reported that the vehicle involved had crashed into a house on Emano St.

Two crews from the Nelson station were at the scene.

Police received reports of a single-vehicle crash at 10.47am, a spokesperson said. There was no report of any injuries and the road was not blocked.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was notified of the crash but was not required at the scene.