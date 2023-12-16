A lonely grave tells a tragic story

James Muirhead was the first fatality of the Puponga Coal Mine, also known as Puponga Collery. The twisted wrought iron marks his grave inside the enclosure.

Gerard Hindmarsh is a published author living in Golden Bay

COLUMN: Golden Bay has many a lone grave, especially out west where cemeteries were few and far between.

Every one of these graves tells a story. Like that of wily Pakawau Chief Te Koihua (Billy King), his wrought iron-fenced resting place clearly visible to drivers along road between Pakawau and Puponga. Then there’s the headstone of goldminer James Durdon, which can be spotted on a small terrace one kilometre before the Anatori River, the reason that section of Cowin Road is still referred to as ‘Tombstone’ by older locals.

Some graves are more hidden, but one, situated high in the hills above Puponga, tells a tragic story from our industrial past.

James Muirhead was the first fatality of the Puponga Coal Mine, also known as Puponga Collery.

You wouldn’t even accidentally come across his grave, so out of the way it is, located directly above the underground accident site which claimed his life.

Park at the small layby at the top of the Puponga-Wharariki Rd, just across the road from the DOC track sign to Pillar Point. Instead of crossing the road to go there, stay on your side and walk up the roughish conglomerate power board track up the hill.

Go along three big steel power poles then start looking for the slightest of tracks off to the left.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Muirhead's grave is starkly defined by its white picket fence.

When I found the track, it was marked by a brick-sized stone tied in blue bailing twine. One hundred or so metres through tall rush and stunted vegetation gets you to the grave.

The freshly painted white picket fence defines it, marked with a simple wooden plaque: ‘James Muirhead age 46 killed by runaway trucks Puponga Collery ...’.

A few pieces of twisted wrought iron salvaged from the former fence protrude to mark the grave inside the enclosure.

Puponga’s first fatal mine accident happened on the afternoon of Thursday afternoon, January 26, 1905. Details of the inquest were reported in full just a week later in the Golden Bay Argus of February 2.

James Muirhead was employed as an Underviewer.

Ironically, his job entailed near daily safety inspections at the mine. It was his misfortune to be at the very bottom of the dip haulage when five fully laden coal ‘tubs’ were being pulled to the surface. The coupling between the first and second cart broke, causing the last four wagons to career back down into the mine, picking up terrifying speed as they went.

Quite possibly Muirhead did not even hear the carts careering down until it was too late. They collected the main set of pit prop timbers before striking Muirhead who was no doubt trying to desperately flee.

When his workmates finally dug him out alive from the debris, it was obvious that his time was limited, his left leg and entire lower part of his body had been severely crushed.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The now overgrown main mine entrance to the Puponga Coal Mine. More than 100 miners along with many others throughout the district attended Muirhead’s funeral.

The mine manager and Collingwood doctor were urgently summoned as the men brought the severely injured man to the surface where they tried to make him as comfortable as possible. He died one and a half hours later.

His dying wish was that he be buried by his workmates on the windswept moor above the mine, a place he enjoyed wandering over on his time off.

The defective coupling link was produced at the inquest, showing that the welding had failed. It was a legal requirement that all coupling links be examined every six months, but the mine manager at the time, Peter McCaffrey, had only been in charge for the previous four months, protecting him from ultimate blame.

In the end, James Muirhead’s death was deemed little more than a most unfortunate accident.

Muirhead’s funeral was held on January 28, 1905, and was attended by over 100 miners along with many others from around the district. The air was most solemn, brought home that one of their workmates had been cruelly crushed in their own work place. It could have been any of them at the dip haulage that day.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff This aerial drone shot shows the site of Muirhead’s grave, with the Puponga-Wharariki Rd to the right. His dying wish was that he be buried on the windswept moor above the mine, a place he enjoyed wandering over on his time off.

As per his request, he was buried in the hard conglomerate hillside, directly above the accident site. At first, his grave was marked by a wrought iron fence, the small clearing cornered by four wooden posts which can still be seen.

Later, a white picket fence was erected around it and the site was for many years maintained by locals.

Two small plaques nailed on the outside of the fence indicate at least two members of the local Climo family have had their ashes scattered here.

The care for this grave now comes under the auspices of the Department of Conservation, who are charged with looking after all historic graves located on conservation land.

Theirs is an important task, preserving these isolated monuments for future generations to appreciate and learn from.

Today you could be forgiven thinking DOC’s work is all biodiversity focused, but preserving our heritage is a focus that must not be forgotten.