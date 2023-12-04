Country Players' show hits the spy sweet spot

Michaela Sheehan and Peter Verstappen star in Our Man in Havana, performed by the Country Players in Wakefield.

REVIEW: With its clever blend of espionage, humour, and satire, Our Man in Havana is the latest theatrical triumph of director Hugh Neill, now on at the Country Players in Wakefield.

Featuring an exceptionally versatile five-person cast, this play transforms the stage into a whirlwind of laughter.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, Our Man in Havana follows the misadventures of Jim Wormold, a bumbling vacuum cleaner salesman turned reluctant spy, played brilliantly by Peter Verstappen.

The supporting ensemble of Jeremy D’Herville, Patrick Conyers, Max Choma, and Michaela Sheehan take on the challenge of playing not just one but 40 multiple roles throughout the show, adding an extra layer of complexity and excitement to the storytelling.

The production seamlessly weaves together the comedic elements of Graham Greene's classic novel with a modern theatrical flair, creating an experience that is both nostalgic and fresh.

The set design is a visual feast, transporting the audience to the intriguing world of 1950s Havana. The vibrant colours of the set made me feel as if I were hanging out with Hemingway himself, smoking a stogie under Caribbean skies.

The seamless transitions between scenes enhanced the frenzied flow of the story, keeping the audience engaged throughout.

The Country Players succeed in delivering a thoroughly entertaining production that celebrates the joy of live theatre.

Our Man in Havana is a testament to the enduring appeal of classic stories reimagined for contemporary audiences.

Our Man in Havana is being shown at Wakefield Hall until December 9.

Your mission is to see the show, but like any good spy novel, the real fun begins on the second or third viewing, so make sure you book twice today.