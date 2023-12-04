Start of the silly season heralds the busy season for rescue helicopter

As summer approaches, the crew of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter will be busier than ever. (File photo)

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew a total of eight missions this past week across the South Island, which brings us to 386 this year to date.

On Sunday, November 26, the crew flew two missions. A search and rescue was completed from the Kahurangi National Park to Nelson Hospital and a traffic accident was attended in the Clarence area, transferring a patient to Christchurch Hospital.

On Monday, the crew attended a medical emergency in the Marlborough Sounds, transferring to Nelson Hospital. Later that day, the crew completed a search and rescue from the Clarence area.

A traumatic injury sustained from a fall was transferred from the Abel Tasman National Park on Tuesday to the Nelson Hospital, followed by an inter-hospital transfer from Golden Bay Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital.

Two training sessions were completed on Wednesday, including a night winch training session.

On Friday, a medical emergency was attended in the Golden Bay area and transferred to Nelson Hospital.

A mountainbike crash in Codgers was attended on Sunday by the crew, transferring a patient to Nelson Hospital.

The busy season has begun. Take care and be safe out there as you enjoy the summer. Always take your PLB with you.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded in part by the community for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support.

Weekly Round Up Stats

Missions Completed: 8; winch use: 1; NVG use: 2; missions year to date: 386