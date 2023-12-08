Neighbour helped when a husband had an unsurvivable stroke. Now it's her time of need

Rosie Ross of Richmond has been nominated as a Neighbourly Nice Neighbour.

Three years ago, Pat Campbell’s husband had a “massive stroke.” He had vomited in the bed and fallen half out of it.

Just as quickly as Campbell had called an ambulance, her “amazingly helpful” next-door neighbour, Rosie Ross, had come across in the middle of the night to help.

Ross waited for the ambulance with Campbell, drove her to the hospital, stayed for several hours, and eventually suggested she go home to sleep.

Ross also washed the “awful mess” off the bed and remade it.

The stroke wasn’t survivable and Campbell’s husband died seven days later in a hospice.

Ross’ work wasn’t done.

”A day or so” later, Campbell said she locked herself out of her house. Ross let her stay with her until a locksmith arrived.

Ross was there for Campbell many other times in their more than 20 years as neighbours.

When Campbell was having cardiac issues, and had to call an ambulance, Ross came over “no matter what time of the day or night”.

“Nothing was ever too big a problem for Rosie, she has been like family for me,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she and Ross are no longer neighbours and she missed her “so much.”

She said Ross was extra deserving of being this week’s Nice Neighbour because her partner had just passed away, and her daughter had been “really unwell” over the last couple of years and needed “a lot of help and assistance.”

