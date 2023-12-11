Super Saturday sees several jobs land for rescue heli crew

The crew of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter were called to Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds to help winch a mountainbiker to safety after they had come off their bike.

Anyone who has been enjoying the live tracking on the website helirescue.co.nz would have seen the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter zig zagging across Te Tauihu on Saturday.

The helicopter was tasked to the Golden Bay Health Centre, Lochmara Bay, Wairau Hospital for a STEMI inter hospital transfer and to Lakehead Hut where someone had fallen from a bunk bed.

On Friday they were tasked to the Marlborough Sounds for a sick person, then the Rescue Co-ordination Centre received a personal locator beacon activation and the helicopter was tasked to Anchorage then to Lewis Pass.

On Thursday, the crew winched a mountainbike rider from the Anakiwa area before they were tasked to Lewis Hut for a knee injury.

On Wednesday, they flew to Dovedale to attend to a person who had fallen from a horse and then to the Golden Bay Health Centre for a STEMI patient. The crew then utilised the helicopter for some routine winch training.

Early on Tuesday morning, the crew headed to Christchurch for an inter-hospital transfer, then over to the Golden Bay Medical Centre where they transported a sick person to Nelson Hospital. Later that evening they were tasked to Picton for a STEMI patient.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded in part by the community for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support.

Weekly Round Up

Missions Completed: 14; winch use: 1; night vision goggles use: 2; missions year to date: 400