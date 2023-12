Iwi representatives from the top of the south lead new principal of Nelson College for Girls, Claire O'Fee, centre, onto the school at a pōwhiri for O’Fee on Monday.

From a pōwhiri welcoming the new principal of Nelson College for Girls through to the colourful chaos of the NBS Nelson Santa Parade, there was plenty of things to see and do in the Nelson region this past week. Stuff visual journalist Braden Fastier was there to capture it all.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson College for Girls acting principal Heather McEwen, centre-right, presents O'Fee with a korowai.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Students sing during the pōwhiri.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Iwi members hongi one another and other guests and dignitaries at the conclusion of the ceremony.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF It was all about Santa on Sunday, as thousands hit the streets of downtown Nelson to see the man in red.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF John Young of Top of the South Punkers was a sight to behold.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Members of the Nelson Highland Dancing Organisation danced their way around the streets.