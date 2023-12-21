Simple tips to ensure your Christmas is remembered for all the right reasons

Nothing says quality family time like Christmas, but it should be a time of joy, not seething resentment. (File photo)

Neil Hodgson is a food and wine writer living in Nelson

OPINION: This time next week Christmas will be nothing but a memory, hopefully a nice memory for everyone, as we enjoy a summer holiday.

But before we get to the happy memories stage, we need to get through what can be an incredibly stressful time for many people.

If your day is going to be packed with family and friends cooking for lots of people and keeping the kids happy without turning into a nightmare for the adults, there’s a couple of rules I think will help.

First of all, keep it simple, don’t try and do too much. Secondly plan ahead and make sure those plans are simple to execute. Don’t make what can be a stressful day complicated by trying to do too much at the last minute.

I understand that Christmas can be a very stressful time for other reasons too; maybe you are spending the day by yourself, maybe you’re working in an essential service like the fire service, St John, in the hospital or in a care home where you are working with reduced staff numbers while you do your best to help people in need.

Supplied Have a plan, keep it simple, buy local as much as possible and enjoy the day however you plan to spend it. (File photo)

Or maybe the economic stresses of 2023 mean you need to cut back on your Christmas celebrations.

I think this is going to be a challenge for many families and will take some planning to navigate financially this year as high interest rates, increasing costs for power, insurance and council rates as well as burgeoning food costs have stressed family budgets.

I am well aware that some of the products I write about are expensive and some of the places I write about may not be within everyone’s budget to visit, but I think it is important we support local producers and venues.

Small businesses make up the vast majority of businesses in New Zealand and the products and services these small businesses make and serve add vibrancy to our region. And, of course, they employ people too.

Kylie Klein-Nixon / Stuff There's no right or wrong way to decorate a Christmas tree, but this is one tried and true method.

So, as well as not trying to do too much and planning ahead try and buy smart too, take advantage of special offers (but make sure they are genuine specials) like the cheap New Zealand lamb that is on special because there is an over-supply in some of the countries we export to.

In recent years, lamb has been a luxury item, so when it is cheap make the most of it.

Buying from local markets and farm shops like Victoria Gardens in Motueka, 185 at Hope for the best strawberries ever or Conning’s where they have more than just fruit and vegetables means you are buying from the people who grow the produce and sell to you and me at great prices fresh from their gardens.

Spending quite a bit on something like a ham may seem expensive, but when you consider how many meals you can get from it, then the actual per serving cost is quite modest. It is also important to treat ourselves when times are difficult, so having a luxury food or drink product is good for the soul too.

Candy harris Getting your fresh fruit ahead of the big day doesn’t need to be an expensive exercise, especially if you buy local.

If your Christmas Day is going to include a roast chicken, then really kick up the flavour by putting some Neudorf Black black garlic paste under the skin with lashings of butter. Outstandingly good hot or cold.

Another way to make your Christmas Day meal special is to get together with family and friends and share the cost and stress by getting others to bring something along – you provide the venue and some food and others add their bit to make it a special day.

This Christmas I will be spending time with family and friends and my contribution to the family lunch is going to be a glazed baked ½ ham, and probably a bottle or two of wine. The ham is from Pestell’s in Stoke and the wines will be from local producers, you don’t need to spend a huge amount of money to buy nice wines.

Local beers and beautiful lower or no-sugar drinks from local producers like Pete’s Natural Sodas, Chia Sisters and Atutahi rather than bottles of sugar-laden fizzy drinks are a perfect treat for the kids and alcohol-free drinkers on Christmas Day.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson produces a vast array of alternative drink options for those who prefer something non-alcoholic, including the Atutahi range, pictured.

Obviously, Christmas in New Zealand is in summer and that means fresh berries, pavlova and ice cream for dessert.

Nelson abounds with fresh berries at this time of the year and you can add some creamy A2 ice cream from Appleby Farms, Motueka Creamery or Roma Gelato for a real flavour experience.

A small, perfectly crafted, chocolate treat will round off any meal and once again. We have some incredible award-winning chocolatiers in the region, stunning hand-crafted filled chocolates from Aroha Chocolates or bars of decadent Hogarth’s Chocolate are perfect accompaniments to that reviving coffee.

When it comes to wine and beer you have many wonderful producers in this region to choose from, be it something budget friendly to enjoy around the barbeque or something special for the wine lover in your life.

supplied If it’s good enough for former Prime Minister Jacinda Adern to give to the Queen, then Hogarth's Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Log is good enough for all us this Christmas.

The key thing with alcohol is to remember when enough is enough, especially if you intend to drive.

As I have been saying for many years, drink less but drink better. Spend the same amount of money on less but better quality alcohol. Your family and friends don’t want to have to visit you in hospital.

But the very best advice I can give you for surviving the challenges Christmas delivers us each year is sometimes you will just need to stop, take a deep breath, and remember it is a day of celebration. Let the little annoying things flow past you – if only for one day!

I wish you all a wonderful Christmas. May your day be full of happiness shared with people you love.