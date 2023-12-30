Beacon and quick rescue response saves kayaker in Tasman Bay

A personal locator beacon, lifejacket and swift rescue response helped save a teenager swept into Tasman Bay in rough conditions after falling from his kayak.

The young man was paddling near Haulashore Island in Nelson Harbour on Friday afternoon with his father when he fell into the water and became separated from his kayak in large swells.

Nelson deputy harbourmaster Pete Carmichael said the teenager tried to swim ashore but got caught by the strong outgoing tide and swept into Tasman Bay.

The teenager was wearing a lifejacket and activated a personal locator beacon which Carmichael said “really made a big difference”, as it meant the search operation was able to go directly to his last position.

“That personal locator beacon and the fact they were wearing a life jacket I’d say pretty much saved their life, because they’d been swept a very long way out to sea,” he said.

Nelson Surf Lifesaving, Nelson Coastguard and the Nelson Harbourmaster along with the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter coordinated by Police Search and Rescue all joined the response.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Snell said the beacon and lifejacket meant the rescue craft only needed to search a small area in “very trying conditions”.

“Without the beacon and lifejacket, we would likely have been searching all night and the outcome would very likely not have been as positive, I want to recognise the importance of being prepared when heading to sea,” Snell said.

“Check the weather and take two different forms of waterproof communication.”

The teen was pulled aboard a Nelson Surf Lifesaving rescue boat about 4.10 pm, after almost an hour in the water.

Carmichael said the man was in “pretty good spirits, by all accounts” when he was found.

His father was waiting for him on shore at the Sealord Marine Rescue Centre at Wakefield Quay where he was checked by Hato Hone St John ambulance staff.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The search involved the Nelson harbourmaster, Nelson Surf Life Saving Club, Nelson Coastguard and Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

Snell praised the work of the agencies involved, saying their quick and professional response “undoubtedly helped save a life”.

Senior Constable Jude Yeoman, the Nelson Police Search and Rescue co-ordinator, said the organisation had undertaken significant work over the last 18 months to improve the efficiency and response times in the marine search and rescue sector.

“(The) outcome is a significant credit to the investment police and our key partners Surf Lifesaving NZ, Coastguard and the Nelson harbourmaster have undertaken to improve marine search and rescue over recent months.”