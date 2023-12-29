Paddleboarder rescued from Tasman Bay near Nelson

A man has been rescued after becoming separated from his paddleboard in Tasman Bay on Friday afternoon.

Nelson deputy harbourmaster Pete Carmichael said a father and son, one on a kayak and one on a paddleboard, had been paddling near Haulashore Island off the coast of Nelson.

“One person ended up in the water, was unable to make landfall, was trying to swim ashore after getting separated from their craft and got caught with the strong outgoing tide,” he said.

The man had a personal locator beacon on board, which Carmichael said “really made a big difference”, as it meant the search operation was able to go directly to his last position.

“That personal locator beacon and the fact they were wearing a life jacket I’d say pretty much saved their life, because they’d been swept a very long way out to sea,” he said.

The man was in “pretty good spirits, by all accounts” when he was found.

“Surf rescue managed to pick him up and get him on board … He’s come home to his old man, who was waiting for him ashore.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The search involved the Nelson harbourmaster, Nelson Surf Life Saving Club, Nelson Coastguard and Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

Nelson harbourmaster Stuart Whitehouse said he was alerted to the “incident involving a paddleboard” about 3.30pm.

Police led the search and rescue operation involving the Nelson harbourmaster, Nelson Surf Life Saving Club, Nelson Coastguard, and Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter, he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service responded with one ambulance and assessed one patient in a minor condition at the scene.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3:47pm, and the man was found and rescued at 4:09pm following the search, a spokesperson said.